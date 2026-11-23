Sources in Tehran tell the host Iran has ruled out a face-saving exit for Trump as 12–14 supertankers face the US blockade.

Professor William I. Robinson (author of Pax Silica) follows the money from Saudi oil to war and AI. Source claims and interview analysis are labelled on screen.



12:12 — “a big way that AI… is going to make money is by warfare”

17:55 — Xiaomi’s dark factory: one phone per second, zero workers

37:04 — Only two ways this ends (per the host’s sources)



What you’ll learn:

• What the State Department’s Pax Silica initiative says about compute, minerals and power

• Why Robinson says AI deepens, not solves, the crisis of global capitalism

• Who buys what dark factories make — and what happens when no one can

• How Iran, Pakistan’s Islamabad MoU and the order of steps shape the blockade standoff

• Robinson’s escape route: a multipolar transition without World War III



Chapters:

00:00 Cold open: “war is how AI makes money”

00:42 Pax Silica — a sociologist’s warning

01:56 Who really holds power in the AI age?

03:57 Where “Pax Silica” comes from

05:11 The Philippines deal and “Yalta 2.0”

06:27 1973: the oil shock and the petrodollar

08:03 The AI bubble and the new Congress

10:45 From petrodollars to AI warfare

12:12 War as the new profit strategy

14:27 The AI bubble starts bursting in the US

14:46 The crisis of state legitimacy

16:26 AI and the cheapening of work

17:55 Dark factories: one phone per second

19:22 Amazon, Nike and the end of the worker

20:09 COP31, oil and data centres

21:29 Who will buy what AI makes?

23:51 $360 trillion of debt and speculation

25:27 “You go wage wars!” — the global police state

27:12 The Islamabad MoU and the order of steps

28:54 Iran and the blockade

31:15 Why this war isn’t televised

32:54 Oman: hours from a deal

34:43 A $1.5 trillion military budget

35:57 The petrodollar under strain

37:04 Only two ways this ends

41:29 “This will not end well”

42:50 Venezuela’s oil and the US strategy

45:42 No face-saving exit, sources say

49:10 How hegemonic powers fall

52:08 Stepping into the unknown

53:27 Closing and where to get the book



Attribution & evidence:

• Pax Silica Declaration (US State Department, Dec 2025), quoted by Prof. Robinson.

• UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, “From economy of occupation to economy of genocide” (A/HRC/59/23, July 2025).

• CENTCOM blockade notices (reimposed 14 July 2026; extended to ship-to-ship transfers 18 November 2026).

• Claims about Iran’s intentions are the host’s report from sources in Tehran and are labelled on screen. Market and corporate figures are the guest’s; on-screen straps carry the checked figures.

• Book: Pax Silica: The New Ruling Class, William I. Robinson (Clarity Press). Available from Clarity Press and Amazon.



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Comment: which of the two outcomes do you expect — and why?#PaxSilica #AIBubble #Iran #StraitOfHormuz #WilliamRobinson #Geopolitics #Blockade