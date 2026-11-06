8-minute read · Free: what the vote changed, Moscow’s call to Tehran, and what Hormuz is selling · Paid: our odds to Shenzhen, the nine tripwires, and how to price it

On Tuesday, Democrats took both chambers of Congress, and about six in ten voters told the AP and NBC voter surveys that the Iran war was the wrong decision. It feels like the end of something. It is not the end of this week’s war. Three numbers say why: 67, the Senate votes needed to override a veto; 36, the hours the mediators gave Washington to answer; and three, the carriers the US strike plan assumes, of which two are on station. If you hold Gulf exposure, ship through Hormuz or price oil off election headlines, one question matters: will the President strike Iran before the Shenzhen summit on November 18? Military analyst Pravin Sawhney gave us his answer on Wednesday. Ours is below.

The 60-second version

The vote: Democrats hold 54 Senate seats to 44, with Mississippi and Alaska uncalled. AP called the House at 1:24 a.m. Eastern.

The veto: “They’ll send over things that are insane. And I’ll veto them,” the President said. An override takes 67 senators. The new Congress sits on January 3.

The ships: The strike plan the New York Times reported assumes three carriers. The Roosevelt, the third, was still in the South China Sea on Wednesday, about two weeks out.

Tehran’s price: Mohsen Rezaei called the US reply “not convincing” and said Washington “must fully and explicitly address Iran’s seven conditions.” No report shows Iranian fire on US forces since November 2.

At sea: Iranian forces say at least five tankers were damaged on Thursday; UKMTO confirmed one more hit, north of Qatar.

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The vote changed when the war ends, not this week

Fifty-six is not 67

The Associated Press called the Senate for Democrats shortly before midnight Eastern, and the House at 1:24 a.m. Democrats hold 54 Senate seats to 44. Mississippi, with a 43-vote Democratic lead, and Alaska, with 626, are uncalled, so the chamber lands between 54 and 56. Those are counts, not calls; we project neither race.

Representative Ted Lieu promises that “on day one, Democrats will pass a bill to end the Iran war.” The President’s answer: “They’ll send over things that are insane. And I’ll veto them.”

An override takes 67 senators. War funding runs out on December 11, under the outgoing Congress; the new one sits on January 3. That is our judgment: firm on direction, weak on timing.

Nothing binds before January, and nothing binds over a veto after it.

The split that did move is inside his own party

Vice President JD Vance wrote on X: “The reason we lost is the war.” The President says Iran “was a piece of it,” and told the Wall Street Journal: “I did the right thing. I would have done it again.” The war is now a 2028 succession question for Republicans.

Sawhney put the split plainly on our broadcast. Vance, he said, has called for distance from Israel, while the President, in his account, has said of Israel, “they are our brothers.” His wider point is that strategy is set by the White House, not Congress. In his reading, the Democrats will not move against Israel’s position either: he noted that John Kerry, asked recently about US priorities, named Ukraine, China and climate, and not Iran.

Two carriers where the plan needs three

The sharper constraint this week is in the South China Sea. The New York Times reported that strikes could come “as early as Wednesday evening,” under a plan built on three carriers and moonless nights. Two are in place, the Washington and the Bush. Fox News reported that the Theodore Roosevelt was “transiting the South China Sea toward the Middle East” on Wednesday, about two weeks out. No bombers have visibly moved since October 4.

That gap rules out the campaign the plan describes. It does not rule out a strike. On November 2, US officials told the Journal, Iran fired a surface-to-air missile at a US fighter near Qeshm, and the United States hit the launcher. The President called it a “minor attack” that “wasn’t war.” Central Command has said nothing.

Update, Thursday: Pentagon officials told the New York Times that thousands of US forces are poised to resume major combat operations on the President’s orders.

Sawhney’s read is that the President has spent weeks trying to step back from this war, to go to Shenzhen as a president of peace, but that his ego cuts the other way. In his words: “So he may just get tempted to do one last strike on Iran, thinking that I’ll do one strike, and after that it’ll be business as usual.”

We are confident about where the ships are, not about what the President intends. The plan’s own condition buys about a fortnight. A single night does not need it.

Tehran is holding fire and naming a price

Tehran has answered with terms, not fire.

Rezaei’s terms: Mohsen Rezaei, the Supreme Leader’s security chief, called the US reply “not convincing.” Washington, he said, “must fully and explicitly address Iran’s seven conditions.”

The Leader’s warning: Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned on Wednesday that if attacks are repeated, “the war’s scope will become much wider.”

That is a government bargaining in public, not a contradiction. Iran wants three things: the naval blockade lifted, its assets released, and its Hormuz permit system recognized.

An official briefed on the talks gave Reuters a 36-hour window from Tuesday midday, running to about 7 p.m. Wednesday in Washington.

Update, Thursday: we found no report of a US answer inside that window.

What we could not establish: what the seven conditions actually say. Reuters names three, the Jerusalem Post six, and only one low-tier outlet lists seven. We treat no list as fixed.

What Tehran is selling in Hormuz

The strait is open to traffic Iran permits, and enforcement is selective.

The list: Iran’s Hormuz permit authority, the PGSA, keeps a non-compliance list of more than 123 entries, Seatrade reports.

The Grit: the one tanker hit that UKMTO confirmed early this week, the VLCC Grit, was on that list. It took two projectiles into the engine room, 14 nautical miles north-east of Limah, on Tuesday evening.

A permit is not immunity: the Qatari LNG carrier Al Mayeda was hit on October 30, after Bloomberg reported, from a single source, that Iran had approved its transit through Pakistani channels.

Update, Thursday: Iran’s forces say at least five tankers, plus a tugboat, were damaged by mines and fire. They have named none, and nobody has independently confirmed them. Separately, UKMTO says a tanker was hit by two projectiles about 50 nautical miles north of Qatar’s Madinat ash-Shamal at 23:20 GMT on Wednesday. It did not name the ship, and no one has claimed the attack.

From Tehran’s side the logic is sovereign and coherent. The strait is the leverage that answers a naval blockade, and recognition of the permit system is what it is negotiating for.

Moscow called. What that proves is narrower than it sounds

Vladimir Putin spoke with Rezaei on November 2. The only public account is from Iran’s Fars news agency; the Kremlin has published no readout.

Our own reporting, not independently confirmed, is that the call ran about an hour and a half, that Moscow placed it, and that Putin offered open-ended support across the board. The public record does not settle who called whom. We grade the call as likely and its content as unconfirmed.

On our broadcast on Wednesday, Sawhney went further. He argued that Russia helped Iran build an intercontinental missile, and that it will supply coordinates for US targets in Europe and America. He offered this as inference. The record holds:

no missile test;

no official Iranian claim;

no Russian commitment.

What exists is one lawmaker’s reported remark and a poster of a clock over a globe. We grade it an argument, not a finding.

Our assessment runs the other way. Moscow wants seats at the Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and at a three-leader meeting in Shenzhen. A wider Gulf war pays Russia’s budget, but it wrecks both meetings. Expect words and parts, not a shield.

Corrections, free as always

From Wednesday’s broadcast:

APEC’s location. We placed the summit in Xinjiang. It is in Shenzhen, November 18–19.

The Abu Dhabi date. We gave October 11. Zelensky says November 10.

US aid to Israel. We said $400 billion a year. The 2016 agreement provides $38 billion over 10 years.

The aid announcement. We could not find the presidential statement ending that aid that was described on air.

From our earlier overnight reporting:

The House call. We had the House uncalled. AP called it at 1:24 a.m.

The Alaska margin. It is 626, not 1,677.

The 36-hour window. It came from Reuters’ official, not Qatar’s spokesman.

“Defensive.” For Qeshm, this was the word of unnamed officials, not the President’s.

The NPT. There is one pending urgency motion, not ten NPT-withdrawal bills.

Qatar’s wording. It said “in close coordination with Pakistan,” not “working closely with Islamabad.”

Kpler data. A Kpler flow series we could not refresh is dropped.

So what happens before Shenzhen?

We weight three scenarios for the fortnight to the November 18 summit:

Managed stalemate. The window passes with neither a deal nor a campaign. Washington keeps the plan as leverage. A limited strike. One or two nights that need no third carrier, framed as a response to Iranian fire. A campaign once the Roosevelt arrives. Three carriers, bombers staged, late November.

Our odds on all three: for paid subscribers.

One of the three leads the other two by a clear margin. And a signed deal inside the fortnight is not on the list; paid members get the reason.

We published these before the fortnight began. We grade them in public on November 19.

If someone you know is pricing Gulf risk off election headlines, send them this.

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Inside the paid briefing (what you unlock below)

Our odds on all three scenarios. Which one leads, why it leads, and what you would see first in each.

The nine tripwires, in plain English. Status, what trips each one and how much warning it gives you, plus the three to watch first.

Why December 11 matters more than January 3. The real lever Congress holds, and what Vance’s break does to it.

Israel’s clock. How the November 11 mandate deadline sits inside the strike window, and what we make of that overlap.

How to price it. Brent, Hormuz war risk, Qatari gas and European basing exposure, with the figures that belong in a contract.

What would prove us wrong, and today’s ledger of nine open items, kept in public until each one closes.

The strike plan is waiting on one ship. For $5 a month or $60 a year, read our odds today rather than the headlines next week, and watch us grade them in public on November 19.