Every side in the Gulf standoff now has a plan ready, and not one has a public decision behind it. What matters is whose clock runs out first, and on the record it is not Washington’s.

That cuts against the loudest claim of the week: that a second strike on Iran’s leadership is locked and loaded, and only the date is missing. The date is not a detail. It is the whole story.

Washington has told everyone its date

On November 19, the day of the Shenzhen summit, President Trump told Fox News, “We’ll see what happens after January 1.” He told Reuters the same day that he would talk about it after the beginning of the year (source), and told Axios he was “not rushing into any decision.” All three are on the record.

NBC reported on November 24 that officials are debating whether to target Iran’s top leaders, with no decision taken. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reported, secondhand through Iran International, to have said the blockade leaves no need for a large-scale operation; we grade that reported, not confirmed.

Here our reporting and the public record part company. Our reporting is that a joint Israeli–American plan to strike Iran’s senior leadership has been approved at the top in Washington. NBC describes a debate. We cannot independently establish the approval, and we are not withdrawing it.

Both can be true at once. An approved plan is not a launch order, and a plan signed in November can still wait for January.

Israel’s clock runs faster, and its own establishment is split

The IDF spokesman, Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, told Kan on Thursday that Israel is ready to strike “at any moment, including on our own, without the Americans” (source). Defense Minister Israel Katz says plans with CENTCOM are ready and that the President will decide.

The urgency is political before it is military. Benjamin Netanyahu lost his majority on October 27 and governs as caretaker while Gadi Eisenkot tries to form a government. Israeli officials are reported to fear that the window for American backing narrows when a Democratic-led Congress sits in January.

The man trying to replace him is not running on that clock. Eisenkot said on November 23 that he sees no direct and immediate threat from Iran. The chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, and some Mossad analysts reportedly see no immediate need either; Katz denies any split. Washington’s envoy, Jared Kushner, said Thursday that Israel needs to get out of the constant wartime mindset.

Israel’s deadline is a date on a political calendar, not a finding in a threat assessment.

Tehran’s answer is built to make someone else fire first

Iran’s interest is plain. Before the blockade it shipped about 1.5 million barrels a day to China. Iranian economists now put land-route exports at 250,000 to 300,000. The rial hit a record 2.856 million to the dollar on November 24, and October consumer prices were up 88.7 percent on the year, by Iran International’s count. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says Iran has loaded no tanker since August.

Our reporting is that Tehran set aside a plan to send loaded tankers out alone and approved, at the top, a different one: an escort of more than 1,000 small two-crew boats, each carrying a launcher that fires two missiles, rehearsed repeatedly this week. The aim is to make the blockade too costly to keep and to push American forces out of the Gulf. Our reporting also puts 14 loaded tankers at anchor off Kharg, bound for China. That count and Bessent’s statement cannot both be right, and we are carrying both until one gives.

We cannot establish any public trace of the exercise: no imagery, no shipping notice, no independent account. Until one appears, it is our reporting and nothing more.

The design is the point. Unescorted tankers can be stopped cheaply. An escorted convoy turns every interdiction into a naval engagement and hands Washington the choice to fire first.

The cost is already reaching the states that host American forces. On Thursday, drones struck an air-defense station in Kuwait, killing two Italian technicians from Rheinmetall Italia (source). Italy and Kuwait blame Iran. Iran’s armed forces deny any operation, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Rome the drone did not come from Iran and offered a joint inquiry. Who launched it is not established.

An escorted convoy changes the question from whether Iran will break the blockade to whether Washington will fire on the ships that try.

Corrections and withdrawals

Earlier reporting of ours framed Washington’s window as open now; the President’s own after-the-new-year remarks correct it. Badr is a four-nation defense-industry memorandum signed in Doha on October 21 by Qatar, Türkiye, Pakistan and Indonesia, not a bilateral Qatar–Pakistan accord. We no longer state that Israel’s security cabinet was set to meet Thursday. Two quotations, a Channel 13 line and remarks attributed to Hajibabaei, are withdrawn until re-checked.

What is true today is settled: three clocks are running, and none has struck. The next question is which strikes first, and what you would see before it does. Below: why the calendar rather than the plan decides the timing, and why a second leadership strike may not change Tehran’s course; the eight indicators we are tracking, ranked, each with its status at our cutoff, the observable that would trip it and the warning it buys, and the three we would watch first; four scenarios with their relative weight; the development that would break our January judgment, and why the evidence most likely to prove us wrong is our own; what the picture means for Brent, the two Hormuz routes, war risk and the Gulf hosts; and today’s ledger, with the corrections in detail, three regrades and the nine items we still cannot resolve.