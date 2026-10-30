Washington spent more than a year pressing on Brazil’s election with tariffs, sanctions, terror designations, a visa fight and the weight of American platforms. Every one of those levers failed, and none of them touched the count: Lula won by about 4.4 million votes. Since then, the loser has crossed the border despite a court order, landed in Florida with Washington promising him a visa, and posted a letter calling himself “the leader of Brazil,” while President Trump says the vote “looked like another rigged election.” The election is over. The levers that matter now are the ones that did not expire with it, and they sit on Brazilian banks, payment rails and exports.
INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):
The two stories we correct. Why the vote was neither stolen nor a landslide, what the Zanin extension could and could not have moved, and where the Meta charge actually stands.
From the ballot to the balance sheet. The three channels Washington’s pressure moves into now, and the one instrument that needs no vote, no law and no warning.
The terror designation nobody is pricing. How a US listing Brazil will not mirror becomes a standing sanctions gap for Brazilian banks and Pix.
Brazil and the trade in spheres. Why a Brazilian election belongs on a Gulf risk desk’s watch list, and what Shenzhen has to do with it.
Eight indicators, ranked, three weighted scenarios to January 5, and what has already tripped since the count.
What it means for your exposure: Brazilian banks, tariffs, rare earths and the regional fault line.