Washington spent more than a year pressing on Brazil’s election with tariffs, sanctions, terror designations, a visa fight and the weight of American platforms. Every one of those levers failed, and none of them touched the count: Lula won by about 4.4 million votes. Since then, the loser has crossed the border despite a court order, landed in Florida with Washington promising him a visa, and posted a letter calling himself “the leader of Brazil,” while President Trump says the vote “looked like another rigged election.” The election is over. The levers that matter now are the ones that did not expire with it, and they sit on Brazilian banks, payment rails and exports.

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