Warwick:Trump Can’t Win or Leave Iran Wants Him to Send Troops,VIETNAM TRAP Iran ready for invasion

The United States can’t win the Iran war — and can’t walk away from it. Dr. Warwick Powell explains the Vietnam-era trap Washington is in, and why Iran is ready for what comes next.

Key moments: the decent interval (15:08) · “They want a grand invasion” — the host’s sources in Tehran (22:43) · can America defend the Pacific? (42:27)

What you’ll learn:

— Why Powell argues the US cannot concede on the Strait of Hormuz — and why prestige, not ego, keeps it in the war.

— The “decent interval”: how Vietnam-era logic pushes a losing war onto the next president. On 8 October, Trump posted there would be no attack on Iran before the 3 November midterms.

— Why the host’s contacts in Tehran say Iran would welcome a US ground invasion — and what flag-draped coffins would do to American politics.

— What the war costs at home: diesel, freight, power bills, and a “higher cost, lower standard of living” decade, in Powell’s forecast.

— Australia’s dilemma: AUKUS, the First Island Chain, and the decision Canberra keeps postponing.

Sourcing note: “sources in Tehran” are the host’s own reporting. The analysis is Dr. Powell’s. Polling cited by the host could not be matched to a published survey; Fox News’ September poll found more than 60% of registered voters call the war the “wrong decision.”#IranWar #Iran #Vietnam #WarwickPowell #StraitOfHormuz #AUKUS #Geopolitics #TransitionProtocol