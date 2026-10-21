War to Keep Netanyahu in Power? Trump’s Oil Twist & the Pakistan War Hoax,WAR OR PRISON?

Is the Iran war being ramped back up to keep Netanyahu in power — eight days before Israel votes, and with his corruption trial still running? Sabrina Salvati thinks so. Plus Trump’s oil twist — Russian oil the speakers say came from Iran — and the viral “Pakistan is at war” posts that Pakistan says are false.

— 02:54 War or prison? Why Salvati ties the timing to Netanyahu’s election and trial.

— 12:12 The Pakistan war hoax: a million impressions, a flat denial — and who benefits, per our host’s sources.

— 22:19 Trump’s oil twist: Russian oil that, the speakers say, came from Iran.

What you’ll learn: why Salvati links the war’s timing to Netanyahu’s 27 October election · what the speakers say about the route of the oil Trump took from Russia · why viral posts about Pakistan attacking Yemen are false · what Iran’s side told our host it has ready, including Amazon and Meta data centers · what Trump said about the MOAB · what the Strait of Hormuz means for American fuel, heating, food and chips this winter.

Sourcing note: “War to keep Netanyahu in power” is Sabrina Salvati’s analysis, and her line that he would “probably” go to jail out of office is her prediction; Netanyahu’s corruption trial has been under way since 2020 and he has not been convicted. The claim that Russian oil reaching the US was Iranian oil is the speakers’ account and has not been independently confirmed. Pakistan called a New York Times report of PAF strikes on the Houthis “fake and fabricated” (8 October); the specific “US Navy in Pakistan” post we have not located. Iran’s navy says US forces fired two light projectiles at Konarak on 19 October; a US official told CNN the claim is inaccurate. The 400-target list is our host’s sourcing; in spring 2026 the IRGC named Amazon, Meta, Google and Microsoft as “legitimate targets”. Trump told Newsmax he may use the MOAB and “wouldn’t use nuclear” (16 October). The US average gasoline price was $3.12 on 21 January 2025 and $4.30 on 19 October 2026 (AAA).#Netanyahu #IsraelElection #Iran #Pakistan #OilPrices #Hormuz #SabbySabs #TransitionProtocol