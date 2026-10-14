Vijay:Saudi Arabia Has No Easy Way Out Iran at Hormuz,Yemen at the Red Sea,Riyadh Airport Hit Again

Vijay Prashad, speaking from Beijing, says Yemen’s Ansar Allah now covers the Bab al-Mandab (Arabic for “Gate of Tears”) while the Strait of Hormuz remains restricted — leaving Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Arab states, he says, with no easy way out.

Status check: control of Mocha is contested. The Houthis seized the port city in September; Yemen’s government said on 5 October that it had retaken it, which Al Jazeera could not verify, and a Houthi spokesman denied it on 6 October. Prashad calls it “still contested”. Mayyun (Perim) Island is Prashad’s account; we could not confirm a change of control.

Host Zulfiqar Ali speaks with Prashad about what Beijing is seeing: the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab, the strikes on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, Iran–Saudi contacts that Beijing’s dialogue made possible, why he says Ansar Allah is “not a proxy of Iran”, and Xi Jinping’s proposed table for Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

What you’ll learn: why Prashad says the Gulf’s two sea exits are both in other hands · what he says Ansar Allah gained at Mocha · why he argues Iran “does not speak for the Yemenis” · what he says the Iran–Saudi channel achieved · why Iran, he says, wants the Mecca pact left alone · why he asks whether Yemen could “collect” at the Bab al-Mandab as Iran does at Hormuz · what he expects from a Xi-hosted Trump–Putin meeting.#BabAlMandab #Hormuz #Yemen #Houthis #SaudiArabia #China #VijayPrashad #TransitionProtocol