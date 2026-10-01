Vijay Prashad:America Just Left Iraq. The Gulf Is Already Shopping for a New Protector

Netanyahu flew secretly to the UAE on 27 September — reportedly to ask Mohammed bin Zayed to deny warning him before October 7. Historian Vijay Prashad says he came home without it.

And the bigger question: with the last US troops gone from Iraq and a third carrier on its way, the Gulf is planning for life after America. Our host’s sources say some rulers are looking to Israel.



In this conversation, Vijay Prashad and Zulfiqar Ali cover: why Netanyahu went to the UAE in the middle of an election; what is known about the FlyDubai cockpit attack and what is still being asked; the Libyan plane that landed minutes after Netanyahu’s; Washington’s answer to Iran, delivered via Qatar; what Transition Protocol’s contacts in Islamabad and Tehran say about the mediators; three US carriers and Prashad’s case that the build-up is “an empty threat”; the Saudi–Turkey–Pakistan Mecca pact; the US exit from Iraq; and why Prashad thinks the petrodollar’s fate is being decided in Venezuela, not the Gulf.

Sourcing note: The purpose of Netanyahu’s trip is reported by AP and Haaretz sources; Netanyahu denies asking for a denial. Haaretz reported the warning and the New York Times corroborated it; Netanyahu’s office denies receiving one. Claims attributed to “our sources” come from the host’s contacts and are not independently confirmed. Il Foglio’s report of a Netanyahu–Haftar meeting is disputed. Predictions are the speakers’ analysis.

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