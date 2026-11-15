Why should Tehran hand Trump a victory he can claim on television? Vijay Prashad draws on North Korea’s experience to ask whether the pressure on Iran could bring a nuclear test closer. Zulfiqar Ali shares his sources’ account of Trump’s reversal on Qatar’s Hormuz proposal and one source’s account of the advice Tehran received from Beijing and Moscow. At sea, the International Maritime Organization counts 25 sailors dead and 130 ships hit in attacks by more than one side. India’s foreign ministry says 15 of those killed were Indian.
#Iran #NorthKorea #StraitOfHormuz #Shenzhen #VijayPrashad #TrumpXiPutin #Geopolitics #TransitionProtocol
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Vijay Prashad: Trump’s Chase for a “Win” Could Bring Iran’s Nuclear Test Closer
Washington won’t take Iran’s deal because it doesn’t want to look like it “walked away with nothing.” Meanwhile, Iran sits on 440.9 kg of 60% uranium, and more voices there ask: why not test?
Why should Tehran hand Trump a victory he can claim on television? Vijay Prashad draws on North Korea’s experience to ask whether the pressure on Iran could bring a nuclear test closer. Zulfiqar Ali shares his sources’ account of Trump’s reversal on Qatar’s Hormuz proposal and one source’s account of the advice Tehran received from Beijing and Moscow. At sea, the International Maritime Organization counts 25 sailors dead and 130 ships hit in attacks by more than one side. India’s foreign ministry says 15 of those killed were Indian.
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