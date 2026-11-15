Vijay Prashad: Trump’s Chase for a “Win” Could Bring Iran’s Nuclear Test Closer

Why should Tehran hand Trump a victory he can claim on television? Vijay Prashad draws on North Korea’s experience to ask whether the pressure on Iran could bring a nuclear test closer. Zulfiqar Ali shares his sources’ account of Trump’s reversal on Qatar’s Hormuz proposal and one source’s account of the advice Tehran received from Beijing and Moscow. At sea, the International Maritime Organization counts 25 sailors dead and 130 ships hit in attacks by more than one side. India’s foreign ministry says 15 of those killed were Indian.



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