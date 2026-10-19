Pakistan has shut its two main commercial crossings into Iran, and this weekend’s commentary read it as Islamabad abandoning Tehran under American pressure. The evidence points to pressure. It does not point to abandonment. By one trader’s count, more than 2,000 containers are stuck at one gate. Our reporting says the trade around the gates was deliberately left running, and Tehran has not said a word against Islamabad. The real danger to Pakistan’s position is not a choice it makes. It is an incident that happens near it, and one was reported off Karachi on October 18. If you price Pakistan–Iran freight, Gulf war risk or Iranian barrels off the headlines, you are pricing the wrong risk.
INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):
Four trade channels, route by route: formal gates, traditional routes, rail and Gwadar. What each claim rests on, and what can actually be measured.
The Karachi report in full: U.S. Black Hawks about three nautical miles off Karachi, Pakistan Navy aircraft sent up, why a territorial violation can’t be established, and what would confirm it.
Why the clearest escalation chain runs through Riyadh, not Islamabad, and why Egypt’s defensive pledge becomes a commitment at the first casualty.
Nine indicators, ranked, each with its status, tripwire and warning time, plus the three we would watch first.
Three scenarios through October 31, weighted in advance, and the case under which this assessment is wrong.
If you are pricing this: freight, Suez, Hormuz and Iranian barrels. Plus today’s ledger: 1 resolved, 6 regraded, 11 still open.