Pakistan has shut its two main commercial crossings into Iran, and this weekend’s commentary read it as Islamabad abandoning Tehran under American pressure. The evidence points to pressure. It does not point to abandonment. By one trader’s count, more than 2,000 containers are stuck at one gate. Our reporting says the trade around the gates was deliberately left running, and Tehran has not said a word against Islamabad. The real danger to Pakistan’s position is not a choice it makes. It is an incident that happens near it, and one was reported off Karachi on October 18. If you price Pakistan–Iran freight, Gulf war risk or Iranian barrels off the headlines, you are pricing the wrong risk.

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