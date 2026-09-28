President Trump rejected Iran’s seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. As of Sunday night, the mediators had not delivered that answer to Tehran.

That gap is the story of the week. The rejection is real, the channel is still open, and the harder signals being read into the weekend, a ground war, a draft, a blockade that has collapsed, do not survive the record. What does survive is a stall with a clock on it.

Rejected in public, not yet in the channel

Start with what is established. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters in New York last week that Iran had handed mediators a seven-day plan. If Washington lifts the naval blockade, waives sanctions on Iranian oil sales and observes a ceasefire that includes Lebanon, the strait reopens at the end of the week and talks resume. The clock, he said, starts only the day after Washington says yes.

On Saturday the President told reporters he was rejecting it. On Sunday Araghchi said Tehran had seen the President’s reaction but that the mediators had conveyed nothing, and that Iran would decide once they did. The same day the President told Axios he expects talks to resume this week, and described Iran’s terms as something he might have accepted a year ago.

Those statements do not contradict each other. They describe a negotiation in which the terms have been refused and the table has not been left. Our reading, and it is judgment rather than record: the rejection is a position on price, not a decision to stop buying.

Two facts shape the timing. The Wall Street Journal, citing U.S. officials, reports that the President expects to resume bombing after the midterms, and on Sunday he declined to rule out strikes before them. Separately, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, gave Washington “four or five days” on or about September 24 to meet Iran’s conditions, and did not say what follows. That window is closing now.

We also hold privileged reporting that we have not been able to corroborate. It says that after the state visit, Beijing pressed at least one of the governments carrying messages between the two sides to move faster, because it judges the confrontation could escape control, and that an off-ramp was put to the President during the visit and declined. We grade both items single-source and secondhand. They fit the public record, including a sharper Chinese line at the United Nations the day after the visit ended, but fitting the record is not the same as being confirmed by it.

The strait has two scoreboards

On Hormuz, each capital is publishing a different game.

Washington’s version: 29 ships escorted out on Friday night, by the President’s count, and nearly 40 million barrels moved under U.S. escort in the 48 hours to Friday, which a U.S. official put at the prewar pace. Central Command says the blockade it reinstated on July 14 has now redirected 122 vessels, 12 of them last week.

Tehran’s version, which our latest program largely adopted: the Guards control the strait, are firing on ships that use the corridor along the Omani coast, and have pushed American enforcement out toward the Indian Ocean, leaving the blockade on paper. Unconfirmed reports on Sunday said some missiles fired into that corridor carried mines. No official confirmation had appeared by our cutoff.

Parts of this can be settled, and parts cannot. Central Command confirmed that Iranian ballistic missiles were fired at a U.S. carrier and destroyer on September 5 and says both evaded them; Iran says both were hit. That is unresolved. Commercial satellite searches have reportedly failed to find U.S. carriers on the line where they were earlier seen, which does not establish that they left the theater. And our program’s figure of 19 American-linked vessels fired upon: we could not find an Iranian statement carrying that number. The closest is a September 9 claim naming two U.S. warships, eight tankers and 10 other vessels. We are recording the gap rather than repairing it.

Our grade is disputed, on both sides. The blockade is not on paper, and the escort is not a clean win.

The draft is not a war signal

The analyst on our latest program argued that automatic draft registration, due to be running by December 18, shows a ground war against Iran is being prepared. The date is right. The inference is not.

Automatic registration was written into the defense authorization act the President signed in December 2025, more than two months before the war began on February 28. The language was sponsored by a Democrat, Representative Chrissy Houlahan, and passed with votes from both parties. Its stated purpose is to replace self-registration with federal data matching. It covers men, not women. And registration is not conscription: inducting anyone requires a separate act of Congress signed by the President.

Nothing in the public record ties the December date to Iran. Senator John Kennedy, who backs the blockade and called Iran’s offer unserious, said on Sunday that he would not support sending in troops. We are not adopting the ground-war frame, and we are saying so in public because it was said on our air.

Where our broadcast and the record part ways

The draft is the largest of six claims from the same broadcast that the record does not support. The other five follow.

The arms package. It is 40,000 bombs of 2,000 pounds each, worth $2.8 billion, not 60,000 bombs of 1,200 pounds, and it was described as not yet final when it was reported on September 15. The senior Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee has said he will not clear it.

The Mecca pact. The defense agreement signed on August 7 binds Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan. Iran is not a party. An August report that Iran had been invited to join was not confirmed by any of the four governments, and we have found no confirmation since.

Mohsen Rezaei. He holds the rank of major general, but his post is secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. He does not command the armed forces.

The aviation threat. The warning that if Iranian aircraft cannot fly, no one in the region will, came from Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to the Supreme Leader. Rezaei said the next day that Iran would not answer the airline sanctions militarily and was negotiating instead. China has called the sanctions illegal. We could not establish that Vietnam or Malaysia rejected them, as our broadcast said.

Diesel. The national average reached a record of about $6.53 a gallon in Energy Information Administration data for the week of September 21, and California is near $8. It is not $10.

One more disagreement belongs here, and this one runs against our own reporting rather than our analyst’s. We hold privileged reporting that Iran could answer an attack with more than conventional means. We cannot corroborate it. The public record points the other way: President Pezeshkian said on Friday that building nuclear weapons is religiously forbidden and that inspectors could return under a deal, and our own analyst rejected the claim on air. We are not using it in any assessment.

What decides the next ten days

Neither confident version of this week, deal imminent or war imminent, is supported by what can be observed this morning. What can be observed is a short list.

Whether the mediators deliver Washington’s answer, and what it says. Whether Iran names a step once Rezaei’s window lapses. Whether the reported mining of the Omani-side corridor is confirmed. Whether escorted volumes hold. Whether the United States resumes strikes on Iranian territory before November 3. Whether Israel acts on its own ahead of its October 27 election. Whether the Houthis take Marib or cut the road from Taiz to Aden. And whether Pakistan or Turkey fires a shot under the Mecca pact.

As of our cutoff, none of those eight has tripped.