Four countries shut out Iran’s airlines in four days. China didn’t blink.

On September 8, the Treasury designated all 27 remaining active Iranian airlines. On September 21, Secretary Bessent warned that anyone who fuels, handles, or tickets Iranian aircraft after September 23 risks exclusion from the dollar system. The UAE, all four Iraqi airports that served Iran, Azerbaijan, and Georgia stopped Iranian flights. Beijing called the measures “illegal unilateral sanctions,” and a Mahan Air flight landed in Guangzhou the day they took effect.

Why it matters now: Tehran’s public answer has been reciprocity, not missiles, but its own clock is running. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary gave Washington four or five days to meet Iran’s conditions, and on September 26 the President rejected Iran’s seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Wednesday is September 30.

Here is what the headlines haven’t told you: what September 30 actually is. Where the date comes from, whether any message reached the President, and what our desk rates as Iran’s likeliest move when it arrives. That answer sits below the paywall in today’s Security Brief.

Transition Protocol Members get the full brief today: four key judgments, our reporting on the September 30 clock and the compliance map, the strategic assessment, the evidence gaps we won’t paper over, and the five indicators we are watching. Every edition, you get the full desk read, labeled so you always know what is confirmed, what is claimed, and what we assess.

Not ready yet? Read the free section of the brief and watch our new Week Ahead briefing with Pepe Escobar.

The week ahead will be loud. We would rather you meet it informed than alarmed.

P.S. Treasury says Mahan Air received at least three Boeing 777s this summer, diverted through the UAE and Oman. The full public record is free in today’s brief.