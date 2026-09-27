Transition Protocol

Washington’s aviation sanctions closed Iran’s neighboring airports within days. Beijing refused. Tehran answered with reciprocity, not missiles, and its own clock now runs toward Wednesday.

In our new Week Ahead briefing, Pepe Escobar flagged two Iranian deadlines this week. This brief goes where the video couldn’t: what September 30 actually is, and what Iran is likeliest to do.

Bottom Line Up Front

Washington’s aviation offensive worked fast next door and stalled at China’s gate. On September 8, Treasury designated all 27 remaining active Iranian airlines. On September 21, Secretary Bessent warned that anyone who fuels, handles, or tickets Iranian aircraft after September 23 risks exclusion from the dollar system.

Within four days, the UAE, all four Iraqi airports that served Iran, Azerbaijan, and Georgia had stopped Iranian flights; Oman and Türkiye applied narrower restrictions. China refused, and a Mahan Air flight landed in Guangzhou the day the measures took effect. Tehran’s public answer so far is reciprocity, not missiles. The question that matters this week is what Iran actually does when its own clock reaches September 30 on Wednesday.

The Public Record

The legal hammer fell September 8. [CONFIRMED] Treasury designated 27 Iranian airlines, including Iran Aseman, Kish Air, Qeshm Air, and Zagros, plus nine foreign enablers of Mahan Air, and suspended three aviation authorizations. Treasury says Mahan received at least three Boeing 777s this summer, diverted through the UAE and Oman, a documented evasion channel.

The neighbors folded; Beijing didn’t. [CONFIRMED] The UAE suspended all Iranian carriers from September 24, citing U.S. sanctions. Iraq halted Iranian flights at Baghdad, Najaf, Erbil, and Sulaymaniyah from September 25 and now seeks a humanitarian exemption. China’s Foreign Ministry opposed “illegal unilateral sanctions,” and Mahan’s IRM093 landed in Guangzhou on September 23.

Tehran’s clock is public. [CLAIM — Mohsen Rezaei] The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on state television that Washington had four or five days to meet Iran’s conditions, after which Iran would decide its next step. [CONFIRMED] On September 26, the President publicly rejected Iran’s seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

What the Public Record Doesn’t Tell You

The public record shows the moves. It does not show what they add up to, and three things matter most before Wednesday. First, what September 30 really is: where the date comes from, whether any message reached the President, and the form of Iranian action our desk rates likeliest when it arrives.

Second, the country-by-country map the headlines skipped: who fully complied, who only partly did, and the one designation that would turn a regional ban into a global test. Third, the five indicators we are watching, each tied to what it would mean for the week ahead and for our assessment.

Go Deeper: Become a Transition Protocol Member

Below the line: four key judgments, our reporting on the Sept. 30 clock and the compliance map, the strategic assessment, the evidence gaps we won’t paper over, and the five indicators we’re watching.

Every edition, Transition Protocol Members get the full desk read, with what is confirmed, what is claimed, and what we assess labeled so you always know which is which, plus indicators you can check for yourself. Iran’s clock reaches September 30 on Wednesday. Read the full assessment before the date arrives, not after. Membership keeps Transition Protocol independent, and you can cancel anytime.