Transition Protocol

Washington’s aviation sanctions shut Iranian airlines out of the UAE, Iraq, Azerbaijan, and Georgia in four days, and Beijing kept its airports open to them. Now Iran’s own clock is running toward Wednesday, September 30.
This edition matters because the week ahead will be loud, and loud weeks punish anyone who can’t tell a documented fact from a statement or a guess. We built this brief to draw that line clearly, so you walk into Wednesday knowing what is confirmed, what is claimed, and what we assess.
Inside the full brief:
The reporting: where the September 30 date comes from, and what we could and could not verify about it.
The assessment: what the sanctions have and have not achieved, what Beijing’s backing amounts to, and what Iran is likeliest to do next.
The watch list: five indicators for the days ahead, each tied to what it would mean.