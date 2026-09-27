Transition Protocol

Washington’s aviation sanctions shut Iranian airlines out of the UAE, Iraq, Azerbaijan, and Georgia in four days, and Beijing kept its airports open to them. Now Iran’s own clock is running toward Wednesday, September 30.

This edition matters because the week ahead will be loud, and loud weeks punish anyone who can’t tell a documented fact from a statement or a guess. We built this brief to draw that line clearly, so you walk into Wednesday knowing what is confirmed, what is claimed, and what we assess.

Inside the full brief: