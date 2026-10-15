Transition Protocol

Dear Subscriber,

Two things moved on October 15. CNN, relayed by Israel Hayom, reported Pentagon strike options against Iranian atomic and energy sites built around the largest U.S. conventional bomb, while the White House repeated that there will be no attack before the midterms. In Saudi Arabia, the coalition downed a cruise missile over Medina province and Houthi missiles struck Aden’s presidential complex (AP; Fox News live blog, October 15). Your briefing for October 15 accompanies this letter. Our own reporting in it goes to how Iran’s leadership reads that planning and to who remains exposed in Riyadh.

We want to be precise about what it contains, because this is an edition in which three of our own positions moved.