Transition Protocol

Dear Reader,

You are on our free list. This letter is not the Security Briefing — that goes only to paid subscribers — but we do not think a free reader should get nothing of substance, so we are going to spend most of it telling you where this crisis actually stands on the established record.

Every item below is public and attributed to a named outlet or a named speaker. Where a claim rests on unnamed officials, we say so. That constraint is deliberate, and it is most of the point.

Where the file stands, on the record

The strike options are public. CNN, relayed by Israel Hayom on October 15 and citing anonymous defense officials, reports that the Pentagon has built options against Iran’s atomic and energy infrastructure around the GBU-43/B, the largest conventional bomb in the U.S. inventory. The White House declined to confirm and said the president “keeps all options on the table.” That is planning, on the word of unnamed officials. It is not a decision.

The Saudi war reached Medina province and Aden. The coalition downed a cruise missile over Medina province without assigning blame, and Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree denied a launch (AP, October 15). Drones were downed over the Eastern Province and Khamis Mushait, and Houthi missiles struck Aden’s presidential complex, killing two guards (Fox News live blog, October 15). The coalition puts this month’s airport deaths at 17 in Riyadh and three in Abha.

The timetable is a policy, and it is contested. The White House says “we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the midterm elections” (The Daily Beast, October 14, citing Axios). Axios reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth favors resumed strikes. At an Arizona rally on October 14, the president said he “called off the raid” after a B-2 departure time was disclosed; he did not date it (Dunya News, October 15).

The diplomacy is waiting on Tehran. Qatari mediators were last reported awaiting Iran’s reply to a U.S. counterproposal (Axios, October 13); none was found by our cutoff. Oman’s foreign minister spent October 13–14 in Islamabad (APP, October 13), and Türkiye’s Defense Ministry says any deployment under its defense pact with Saudi Arabia needs parliamentary approval (AP, October 15).

Iran is setting its own rules at sea. Iran’s navy reports a tanker ablaze inside its “restricted area,” and its naval commander says every transit needs permission (Euronews, October 15, citing Mehr). CENTCOM says U.S. and partner forces “control the strait” (Fox News live blog, October 15). Both are claims by parties to the fight, and both are being acted on.

Two things nobody can yet tell you. Who fired the cruise missile over Medina province. And when, or against what, the B-2 raid the president says he called off was planned. Both were pursued to the limit of our research and remain open.

That is the honest state of play, and you can check every line of it yourself. What it does not give you is the part that is hard to get.

What the briefing does with it

Every item in the briefing is marked at its true weight: what is established in the public record, what comes from our own sources with direct access, and what rests on a single highly placed source and remains unverified. Nothing moves up a category because it would read better there.

Our own reporting in this edition goes to how Iran’s leadership reads the U.S. planning and how the Saudi war looks from Riyadh, and the briefing grades it against the public record claim by claim, eight claims in all. It sets out five key judgments with their weights, six ranked indicators, four weighted scenarios to October 31, the conditions under which we are wrong, and a register of seven questions we pursued and could not close. Three of our own positions moved in this edition, and each is printed with its reason.

How we work, in three lines

Research is confined to the assigned questions — no adjacent paths, no circular analysis, no dead ends. There is a hard two-attempt limit on any line of inquiry: after the second attempt we drop it, log it as an evidence gap, and move on. And we do not state as fact what cannot be independently verified, whatever it would do for the traffic.

What it costs, and what it funds

Transition Protocol has no advertisers, no sponsors and no parent network. Paid subscriptions are the entire budget, which is what allows the briefing to mark a claim as unverified instead of finding a way to run it. Membership is $5 a month or $60 a year. If you would rather stay on the free list, stay — you will keep getting our public work and letters like this one.

We will not manufacture urgency to move you. There is quite enough of that in this story already.

Subscribe and read the October 15 briefing

With thanks for reading,

The Transition Protocol Team

P.S. If one line above is worth carrying into the week, make it this one: a timetable is a policy, not a guarantee. The White House says no attack before the midterms, and the Pentagon’s options already exist.