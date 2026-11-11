9-minute read · Free: what Tehran offered, what Washington chose instead, and where our own reporting this week stands against the record · Paid: the eight indicators, our ranking for Friday and Shenzhen, and how to price the gap

Brent crude has fallen more than a fifth since late October, to its lowest price since August. Traders are betting that the Iran war is ending in a deal.

There is no deal. No agreement between Washington and Tehran is in force this morning, and no American yes has ever appeared on the record. Tehran has published its half. Washington’s answer, so far, has been to keep the blockade and widen it.

This week our own program got ahead of the record, and today we set out exactly where. That matters, because the gap between what the market believes and what the strait shows is now the most important number in this war.

Our scorecard: what we said, and what happened November 7, we said: the likeliest outcome for the November 9 to 11 window was that it passes without a resumed campaign, with limited strikes continuing below that line. The window closed Wednesday: no campaign, and limited unacknowledged strikes on Qeshm. Called correctly on strikes. The “talks hold” half is murkier, because Tehran now denies talks in public.

November 9, we said: Washington had not said yes to Tehran’s sequence. Since then: the blockade stays, and the Secretary of State says pressure is working. On track.

November 10, we said: 80 percent that no deal is announced by Friday. So far: none. On track, closing Friday. We publish our calls before events and grade them here, in public, misses included. The 60-second version Tehran’s half is public: blockade lifted and $8 billion released, Hormuz reopened, nuclear file last.

Washington’s half is missing. Its answer is the blockade, plus a new task force aimed at Iran’s land and Caspian trade.

Our broadcast went further than the record. We said American sign-off existed, then that Tehran had withdrawn. Below, we set out what holds and what does not.

The market is pricing a deal. The strait is pricing a war. Attacks on ships are not falling with the oil price. Our read on which one is wrong, and when we will know, is in the paid briefing.

Half a Deal, and the Missing Half Is American

The Iranian half of the Doha deal is real and public. The American half is the one piece nobody can produce.

Tehran’s terms are on the record

On Monday, Israel Hayom reported, citing two diplomatic sources, that Qatar’s prime minister would hand the President an Iranian-approved proposal. Iran ends attacks on Gulf shipping. Washington lifts the naval blockade and releases $8 billion held in Qatar. Iranian outlets dispute that Tehran accepted any such framework, and that dispute stands.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the two-day proposal remains on the table. The same day, Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, told Al Mayadeen that Iran’s seven conditions had reached Washington and that the answer was “insufficient and deceptive” (Antiwar.com).

That is a government that has named its price and is waiting for an answer it can accept. We hold that with moderate confidence. The specific terms are reported, not confirmed by either government.

Washington has chosen a third course

After meeting Qatar’s prime minister on Monday, the President said the United States would keep the status quo (The National). The blockade stays. So does Task Force Iron Gate, the CENTCOM cell stood up on November 7 to work Iran’s land and Caspian trade routes. He called new strikes “quite unlikely.”

In Paris on Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said sanctions and the blockade are working and that major combat is not needed. Reuters, citing one person familiar with the discussions, reported that Vice President JD Vance prefers a deal, that the President is for now convinced no tenable one exists, and that Stephen Miller and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent prefer economic pressure to strikes. That account rests on a single source, and the White House has not commented.

Washington has found a third option between a deal and a war: the blockade, which is the opposite of the deal’s central term.

What we aired, and where the record disagrees

On Monday we reported that Tehran believed it had a deal in place: up to $8 billion via Qatar, the blockade lifted, Hormuz reopened. It came from one unnamed source and was unconfirmed by Washington. It was a belief, not a signed agreement, and it should be read that way.

The $8 billion figure and Iran’s approval were already public when we recorded. Our earlier assessment, on Monday’s broadcast, that no outlet carried the figure was wrong. What our reporting added was American sign-off, with names and a timetable. That has no public support. We grade it unconfirmed.

On Wednesday’s broadcast we went further. We said Washington’s commitment wavered under opposition inside the administration, and that Tehran then withdrew from the planned Doha talks after consulting Beijing and Moscow. The record disagrees. Araghchi says the proposal is still on the table. Turkey’s intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, says Vance and Rezaei are due to meet in Qatar next week. Rezaei says no such meeting was ever planned (Tasnim). We are preserving all four accounts rather than choosing among them.

Two things we cannot establish. We do not know what the President actually said to Qatar’s prime minister on Monday; Doha has said only that the discussions were positive. And we found no Chinese statement on this week’s exchanges, so Beijing’s position is unknown.

The price has moved. The strait has not.

Brent fell 16.4 percent in the week to November 6 and another 5.85 percent on Monday. It settled at $91.49 on Tuesday, its lowest since August 31. Rezaei says the talk of talks exists to do exactly that.

At sea, nothing has eased. On Tuesday Iran said it struck navigation and radar systems on Oman’s Didamar Island, and Oman confirmed an explosion (Marine Insight). Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reported three tankers hit by mines, a claim no one has independently confirmed. UKMTO’s latest weekly count puts Hormuz transits about 65 percent below pre-conflict levels.

The market is pricing a deal. The strait is pricing a war. One of them is wrong.

From the paid briefing, free today: indicator No. 2 of 8 The blockade notices. Lifting the blockade is the deal’s central term, so any change to Central Command or Joint Maritime Information Center notices is the first public sign that an American yes exists. At our cutoff the notices were unchanged, and the blockade was widening through Iron Gate rather than easing. The warning it buys is days, because a notice change would come before ships move and before any announcement. That is one of eight. The other seven, ranked, and the three we would watch first are in the paid briefing below.

Corrections, free as always

Three more figures from Wednesday’s broadcast need fixing. Task Force Iron Gate is a Central Command unit announced by Admiral Brad Cooper, not a Treasury program; Treasury’s own campaign is called “Economic Fury” (Al Jazeera). QatarEnergy’s three-to-five-year repair estimate covers the roughly 17 percent of its LNG capacity damaged in March, not the whole of it. And reporting on Jebel Ali differs: one account has it running far below normal, another describes a suspension in late October. Neither is from November, and neither supports “shut down” as a current fact.

Six other on-air claims could not be matched to the record, and one more matched only in part. They are listed in the ledger below the wall, where each stays until it is matched or withdrawn.

So which one is wrong, the market or the strait?

Friday closes the window our reporting named. The APEC meeting in Shenzhen follows on November 18 and 19, with a possible Putin–Xi–Trump meeting on the sidelines that no government has confirmed.

We see three ways the next week goes:

Pressure without war. The status quo breaks. A revived track.

Our ranking of all three, and what would move it, is for paid subscribers. One is our clear favorite through Friday. The order changes after Shenzhen.

Know someone who trades oil, insures ships or covers the region? Forward this to them. The free half stands on its own.

Inside the paid briefing (what you unlock below)

What each capital is protecting: Tehran, Washington, Doha, Islamabad, Moscow and Beijing, and the real gap, which is not the $8 billion.

Why Iron Gate’s turn to the Caspian changes the risk, and where pressure without war stops being contained.

All eight indicators, ranked, with what trips each one, its status, the warning it buys, and the three to watch first.

Our ranking of the three scenarios for Friday and Shenzhen, and the case under which we are wrong.

What it means for Brent, Hormuz war risk, Gulf energy and freight, and which transit count belongs in a contract.

A line-by-line scorecard of our own deal reporting against the record, plus the on-air claims we could not match.

Built for anyone who prices risk, reports on the region, or would rather know a week before the headlines.

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