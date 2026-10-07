Washington is treating war with Iran as a decision President Donald Trump has yet to make. Iran’s military has said on the record that it may not wait for him to make it.

That changes the question. The likeliest path to a wider war is no longer a choice either capital makes. It is each side acting on what it believes the other is about to do.

Tehran has put its threshold on the record

Iran’s joint military command said on September 20 that Washington had decided to renew operations with a green light from some regional states (Kurdistan 24). Nine days later the army’s spokesman, Mohammad Akraminia, went further: Iran could strike first if it judged U.S. forces were preparing an attack (Shafaq News). On October 4, civilians in Tehran trained on rocket launchers and air-defense systems.

Those three facts are on the record. We grade them established.

Our own reporting goes further. It holds that Iran’s political and military leadership is convinced Mr. Trump is planning a major offensive together with Israel, that Iran is taking active steps to defend itself, and that it is preparing large-scale preemptive strikes to be launched if it judges an attack may be imminent. The same reporting says Iran is prepared to strike Israel.

The open record confirms the expectation at the military level and the defensive measures. It confirms preemption as declared policy, but not its scale, and we have seen no launch preparations. The Israel element is consistent with what Israeli officials describe, a possible new front with no concrete warning, and it is not confirmed.

Note where the trigger sits. Not at an attack, and not at an order to attack, but at the possibility of one. That is a low bar, and it is Tehran’s to judge.

Washington is building what Tehran says it will act on

Senior U.S. officials met at Camp David on October 2 to review options, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the meeting on October 5. On October 3 the President said Iran would be dealt with “the easy way or the hard way.” The Theodore Roosevelt carrier group and the Makin Island amphibious group are inbound: by the end of October, AP reports, or late November, says The Wall Street Journal. We cannot reconcile the two.

Israel Hayom reported on October 5 that Israel’s military is preparing operations against Iran with or without the United States. We have seen only a summary of that report, not its full text.

The restraint on the other side is real. President Masoud Pezeshkian told lawmakers on October 5 that Iran must avoid confrontation. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says there is no military solution. Tehran says it is still reviewing Washington’s latest reply.

What we could not establish: any public evidence that a joint U.S.–Israeli offensive plan exists, or that Iran has begun preparing launches. Our reporting describes a conviction in Tehran. It does not show the plan that conviction is about.

Coercion works by being seen. Against a declared preemption doctrine, being seen is the risk.

Four backers in our reporting, two in the public record

Our reporting describes substantial outside support for Iran from Russia, China, Pakistan and North Korea. The public record backs half of that list.

CNN reported on September 25 that U.S. intelligence assessments credit Chinese satellite imagery with helping Iran strike shipping and U.S. bases more precisely. Beijing denies it; we grade it attributed, not independently confirmed. Russian intelligence and drone-guidance help is partly confirmed; its scale is not.

North Korea is where our reporting and the public record disagree most plainly. South Korea’s intelligence service reported in April that it had seen no wartime transfers to Iran, and assessed in August that Pyongyang was not helping Iran rebuild. Those assessments are dated, and covert transfers can run ahead of public reporting. We carry both accounts and do not yet choose.

Pakistan is the harder case. Six overland trade routes have linked Pakistani ports to Iran since April, a real lifeline under a blockade. But on Monday evening, after our cutoff, Pakistan and Turkey announced with Saudi Arabia a “rapid deployment” of forces to the kingdom under their Makkah defense pact (Dawn, reporting the joint statement). The statement did not say what those forces will do. Pakistan is keeping Iran’s trade alive while committing forces to the kingdom Iran’s Yemeni ally is attacking. On military support to Iran, the public record points the other way.

One regrade belongs above the line because it touches earlier reporting. We had described the Saudi-backed offensive in Yemen as collapsed. Yemen’s government launched a new offensive on October 4 and claims the Bab el-Mandeb coast, which Ansar Allah denies. We now grade our earlier description disputed.

So the present is settled: Iran expects to be attacked, has said it may move first, and has two outside backers whose help sharpens exactly the weapons that threat depends on. The question that follows is the one that matters before November 3. Which preparation, by which side, would trip that threshold first, and how much warning would anyone get? Below are the 10 indicators that answer it, ranked, each with its status at our cutoff, the observable that would trip it and the warning time it buys, plus the three we would watch first. Then four scenarios to November 3 with their weights and how they moved; the case under which this assessment is wrong; what the picture means for war risk, freight, aviation, energy and counterparties, with the dates to hold; and today’s ledger, with four regrades, one item partly closed after our cutoff and eight still open.

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