Qatar says talks continue and Iran says its reply is pending. Iran’s terms have not moved, and its Hormuz toll is drifting from fee toward currency policy.

Qatar said on Tuesday that indirect talks between Washington and Tehran are continuing. Iran’s deputy foreign minister said on Sunday that a final position would follow a review of American views. Both statements are accurate. Neither means the answer is still open.

Iran has already given it in public, three times, at three levels of its state. It is no.

The reply is pending. The answer is not.

On September 29, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s positions had not changed. On October 4, lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei said Iran would not retreat from its conditions, and another lawmaker, Hassan Ghashghavi, described a “post-negotiations stage.” On Tuesday, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said Hormuz would not be opened by threats and Iran would not back down (WANA, reporting Rezaei’s post on X).

That Iran’s terms are frozen is established. We hold it with high confidence.

Our reporting goes one step further. It says Tehran has already told Washington’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, through Pakistan, that it will not move at all from its earlier conditions and is ready for any American offensive. We grade that partly confirmed: the position matches the public record, but the channel, the recipient and the timing appear nowhere public. The same reporting says what Iran turned down was a counterproposal relayed by Qatar, and that nothing in it was accepted. That part we cannot confirm.

Here our reporting and the public record disagree, and we are keeping both. The public record says the reply is still under review and that messages pass through Qatar and its regional partners. Our reporting says the substance has already traveled by a second route. Parallel channels are the likeliest explanation. We have not resolved it.

Talks can continue for weeks after the bargaining has stopped. That is where these are.

The toll is turning into currency policy

Iran has charged ships to pass Hormuz since March. The newer question is what it will let them pay in.

A parliamentary committee approved rial-based tolls on March 31. In August it allowed fees in rials or any other currency Iran designates. In practice, operators reported paying in yuan and stablecoins, and the central bank opened accounts in rials, yuan, dollars and euros.

Our reporting says the Supreme National Security Council has now decided to accept rials only, and to move Iran’s settlement fully onto China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System, known as CIPS. No Iranian or Chinese statement records either decision. We grade both decisions unconfirmed, and the direction consistent with everything Tehran has done since March.

One part of that decision, as described, changes less than it sounds. Iran cannot leave SWIFT. Nearly all its banks were cut off in 2019. What is actually in play is a full commitment to Chinese rails, not an exit from Western ones.

The motive is on the record. The rial traded at about 2.567 million to the dollar on September 30, roughly a third of its prewar value, and Mohsen Rezaei told a government meeting on October 3 that Iran faces one of the most difficult periods in its history. In our judgment, a rial-only toll would force every payer to buy rials through Iranian channels, at a rate Tehran sets. It could not reverse a slide driven by blockade and inflation. It would also route every payment through a sanctioned banking system, and the U.S. Treasury has already warned that toll payments in any form carry sanctions risk (U.S. Treasury, OFAC alert, August 24, 2026).

A fee payable in only one currency is not a fee. It is currency policy with a strait attached.

The bypass makes the remaining ships worth more

Brent fell below $100 on Tuesday. Kpler says Gulf exports excluding Iran passed prewar levels last week, with 40 percent going around Hormuz rather than through it.

Over the same two days, a tanker leaving the strait was struck by an unidentified projectile, and the Panama-flagged MT On Peace was hit off Oman, injuring 12 crew (Seatrade Maritime). Who fired in either case is not established. On land, Saudi Arabia confirmed that Ansar Allah struck the Jazan and Najran airports on October 5, injuring three, and the group has renewed its warning to airlines.

The market reads the bypass as relief. We read it differently. Every barrel that goes around the strait shrinks Iran’s leverage over volume and raises its incentive to extract more from the ships that still need its permission.

Less traffic through Hormuz does not make the strait safer. It makes each ship that still uses it more valuable to Tehran.

So the question is no longer whether Iran will bend before November 3. It is what Washington does with an answer it already has, and where the friction lands first. Below the line: the deep read, including why Pakistan is now both the channel and a party, and why the bypass that pulled Brent under $100 runs past a front the market is not pricing; the 10 indicators, ranked, each with its status, the observable that would trip it and the warning it buys, and the three we would watch first; four weighted scenarios to November 3; the circumstances under which we are wrong; what this means if you are pricing war risk, freight, aviation or sanctions exposure; and today’s ledger, with one claim resolved, five regraded and 14 items still open.