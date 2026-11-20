9-minute read · Free: the order, what Shenzhen reportedly gave Tehran, and why Washington loses something either way · Paid: eight ranked indicators, four scenarios with odds, and how to price a fork instead of a slope

The three-leader summit in Shenzhen closed on Thursday with talk of keeping the world out of a war. Within hours, Iran’s Leader had ordered laden oil tankers to sail against the US naval blockade. Our reporting is that what was said at the summit table helped shape the order.

The convoy is designed so that Washington loses something whichever way it responds. That is not a reading of mood. It follows from three facts on the record and one we cannot yet confirm.

Our scorecard: what we said, and what happened November 17, we said: on our reporting, the Leader had authorized action against the blockade, with Mohsen Rezaei in charge of planning. Now: the order to sail has reportedly gone to Rezaei. Nothing has sailed. Tracking.

November 19, we said: Trump leans against a new war, toward more blockade rather than a return to June’s memorandum. Friday: at the White House he called Iran’s offer unacceptable and said, “Our navy has the blockade.” Held.

November 19, we said: about one chance in eight of an Israeli strike this weekend. So far: none. Open until Sunday night. We publish our calls before events and grade them here, in public, misses included. The 60-second version The order: on our reporting, Iran’s Leader has ordered laden tankers to sail against the blockade, as soon as this weekend.

The squeeze is real: no laden Iranian crude tanker has passed US enforcement since July. One tracker projects Iran’s oil revenue at zero by mid-December.

What Shenzhen reportedly gave Tehran: word that US forces would not, or were unlikely to, fire on Iranian ships. In public, Trump says the opposite.

The fork: fire, and Washington opens a naval war. Hold fire, and the blockade is shown not to hold.

Our odds, the eight indicators and how to price the fork are in the paid briefing.

Tehran has decided, and the reason is arithmetic

We understand the Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has given a direct order: Iranian tankers will sail to break the blockade, with the first challenge expected as early as this weekend or early next week. This is single-thread reporting, not independently confirmed; nothing public contradicts it.

Part of it is public. Sabereen, close to the Guards, said in a post it marked unofficial that dozens of tankers are preparing to sail for China. On Thursday, TankerTrackers co-founder Samir Madani told Reuters a tanker was loading Iranian crude by ship-to-ship transfer in the Gulf, Iran’s first sign of exports in four months. Fars itself reports no official confirmation of a convoy.

Update, Friday: the public picture has sharpened and split. Fars now reports 14 tankers loaded at Kharg, with crews assigned and Iranian flags raised. Kpler counts about 20 loaded tankers near Kharg, most of them stationary, and Windward counts 31 laden sanctioned tankers already in the Arabian Sea, within a day of the blockade line. TankerTrackers, after first posting that Iran “appears to be preparing to ship out oil again,” later wrote: “Wishful thinking. That’s definitely not what’s going on” (Maritime Executive). A Kpler analyst cautioned that the transfer seen on November 17 may have a technical explanation. No Iranian official body has announced a convoy. Our reporting is that the order exists. The trackers cannot yet see it executed.

The reason is economic. United Against Nuclear Iran has not tracked one laden Iranian crude tanker past US enforcement since July 12. Iran’s crude output fell 46 percent in October, to about 1.86 million barrels a day, below what its own refineries used before the war; we hold that figure from a single published excerpt. Kpler projects Iran’s crude and condensate export revenue will reach zero by mid-December, a first in the country’s history (RFE/RL). Iran International reports a gas deficit near 430 million cubic meters a day, fuel queues and bread rationing.

We grade the squeeze established and judge, with high confidence, that it explains the timing. Seven months in, the blockade is no longer pressure Iran can wait out. It is a ceiling on the economy.

What Shenzhen gave Tehran

Our reporting is that Chinese officials, shortly after the summit closed, passed Tehran the substance of what President Trump said at the table: that US forces would not, or were unlikely to, fire on Iranian ships. Our two accounts differ. One has a plain statement that he would not attack Iranian vessels; the other has an assessment that an attack was unlikely. We cannot establish which is nearer his words, or whether he meant a commitment or an aside.

Beijing’s motive needs no insinuation. China is the convoy’s stated destination, buys Iranian crude and has a direct stake in a Gulf that does not burn. Passing a partner what was said in a room is what strategic partners do; Washington briefs its allies the same way.

The public record says something different. Trump told Fox, “We’ve defeated their navy,” called the blockade his most effective tool and said, “I’m going to finish it off — soon.” The New York Times reports he has not decided on new strikes. Update, Friday: at the White House, with Vice President Vance and Secretary Rubio beside him, Trump said Iran wants a deal “but they don’t want to make a deal that’s acceptable to me,” added “Our navy has the blockade” and “We have total control over the Hormuz Strait” (Epoch Times). He did not mention the tankers. A private signal against firing and a public promise to finish the job are both on file. We preserve both.

The operational record leans the public way. CENTCOM says about 150 ships have been redirected and 5 disabled since July. On November 18 it warned that ships taking Iranian cargo by ship-to-ship transfer may be stopped, boarded, diverted or captured, and would be treated as evading the blockade themselves. None of those requires a shot.

Not firing is not the same as not enforcing. That gap is where this week will be decided.

Two choices, both costly

If US forces fire on a laden Iranian-flagged tanker, Washington opens the naval phase of the war and hands Tehran the case that it answered rather than started. If they hold fire and the tankers pass, the blockade has been shown not to hold, in daylight, after seven months of saying it does.

Our reporting is that Iran will fire on US warships that move to stop the tankers. The public record makes that credible. The Leader’s October order calls for an “immediate and effective” response to any threat, with no geographic limit. In September, the Guards fired ballistic missiles at US warships, and CENTCOM answered by destroying three Iranian tankers and then five more (CENTCOM).

What we cannot establish is where Iran’s first fire would go. Our reporting points at warships. The loudest public threat, carried by Fars, names oil terminals in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Those are different wars.

Iran’s position has gone to Washington through the channel Pakistan has run since April, carrying a plain warning not to fire on the vessels. We understand no answer has come back, neither yes nor no. Pakistan’s foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, said on November 18 that Islamabad still awaits Washington’s reply. Brent sits near $92. The market is pricing a blockade, not a fight over one.

From the paid briefing, free today: indicator No. 4 of 8 Iranian ownership. This trips on a government or Guards statement that claims the convoy as Iran’s own. At our cutoff: none. Fars says there is no official confirmation, and no official body has announced a sailing. The rhetoric has hardened around it: the Guards’ spokesman says Iran “will not allow” the blockade to continue, and the head of parliament’s security committee says Iran “cannot be blockaded.” It buys one to two days of warning. A claimed convoy is a commitment Tehran cannot quietly walk back. An unclaimed one is still leverage. That is one of eight. The other seven, ranked, and the three to watch first are in the paid briefing below.

Corrections, free as always

On our program on Friday, the threats to resume the war against Iran were described as including a nuclear attack on the Pickaxe Mountain site. We found no public evidence of any such plan, from any government, and we do not carry it. As we noted on Thursday, “nuclear” in reporting about strike plans can describe what is hit rather than what is used.

Also from Friday’s program: Mohsen Rezaei was described as now heading all of Iran’s forces. His public titles are secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and military adviser to the Leader. Our reporting on his wider command is carried as reporting, not as an established appointment.

So what happens when a laden hull reaches the line?

The question is no longer whether the blockade will be tested. It is what happens in the first hour after a laden hull reaches the line, and whether “won’t fire” also means “won’t stop.”

We see four ways it goes to December 6:

An armed standoff, with the blockade holding. War at sea. Israel strikes first. Talks return and the blockade eases.

Our odds on all four: for paid subscribers. One leads; the runner-up nearly doubled since Thursday.

If someone you work with charters, insures or receives cargo that could touch Iranian barrels, share this with them. The free half stands on its own.

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Inside the paid briefing (what you unlock below)

Why “won’t fire” is the wrong promise to rely on, and the accidental path the consensus is missing.

Washington’s silence and Jerusalem’s pressure, and what each capital is protecting.

All eight indicators, ranked, with status, tripwire, warning time and the three to watch first.

Four scenarios to December 6, with weights, and how we split the convoy branch.

What would prove us wrong, with a date on it.

How to price a fork, not a slope: war risk, freight, crude and anyone taking Iranian cargo, plus today’s ledger.

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