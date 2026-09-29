Iran says its forces fired on 19 ships trying to move through the Strait of Hormuz on Friday and Saturday. As of our cutoff on Monday evening, the United States had not fired back.

That silence is the story, and it is not weakness. The record shows a deliberate decision to hold the fight until after November 3, and a Tehran that is now testing that decision on a clock of its own.

The pattern broke this weekend

Three weeks ago the exchange had a rhythm. On September 5, after Iranian ballistic missiles were fired toward a US carrier and a destroyer, Central Command answered by disabling three Iranian crude tankers. On September 8 it destroyed five more after another missile attack on an American warship. Its commander stated the rule in public: shoot at two American ships and Iran loses three of its own.

This weekend the Revolutionary Guards claimed 12 ships targeted on Friday evening and seven more on Saturday, and local reports described cruise missiles and drones launched at merchant traffic south of the strait. Tehran has produced no evidence for the count, so we treat 19 as a claim, not a tally. But the claim is deliberate and public, and it has gone unanswered. We found no announced US strike in response through our cutoff.

Washington is waiting, and has said so

The absence of a response is not an accident of timing. On Saturday the President rejected Iran’s seven-day plan, which offered to reopen the strait and restart talks in return for an end to the blockade, relief from oil sanctions, the release of frozen funds and a wider regional ceasefire. He said Iran wanted a deal only because it was losing badly. The same day the Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed officials, reported that he has told aides he expects to resume bombing after the midterms.

Read together, those facts explain the weekend. The administration is neither negotiating on Iran’s terms nor escalating on its own. It is holding, and substituting financial pressure for firepower. New Treasury sanctions on Iran’s aviation sector have already led Turkey, Oman and Iraq to cut flights by Mahan Air, one of Iran’s largest carriers. China let a Mahan flight land in Guangzhou anyway and called the measures illegal. Our reporting indicates Pakistan has also declined to enforce them. We could not find a Pakistani statement saying so, and we record that as a gap.

The rejection has also not traveled through the channel that counts. Iran’s foreign minister says nothing has yet reached Tehran from the mediators, and further mediated exchanges are expected this week. A public no that has not been delivered is a position, not a closed door.

Tehran has put its own clock on this. Last week the secretary of its Supreme National Security Council gave Washington four to five days to accept the terms, without saying what would follow. That window runs out now. Our own reporting, from a single line we have not been able to corroborate, indicates Tehran intends to move against the blockade after September 30 whether or not Washington replies.

The oil is neither a flood nor a fiction

The administration’s case that Iran is losing rests on oil moving anyway, and its own numbers do not agree. On Sunday Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent put flows through Hormuz at 15 to 22 million barrels a day. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said nearly 13 million. Preliminary Kpler data released Monday puts September crude exports through the strait at about 7.4 million barrels a day, against roughly 20 million before the war, with 19 tankers transiting in the week to September 27. Kpler’s regional export figure of 12.8 million is the highest since the war began, but it is a regional number, not a strait number.

Our own broadcast on Monday called the administration’s figures a lie outright. The record supports the estimate behind that charge and not the verdict. Less than half of prewar volume is moving, which leaves the top of the Treasury range without support we could find. But volume is rising, and even analysts on Iranian state television conceded on Sunday that at least seven million barrels a day are getting through, carried by state-backed shuttles running close to the Omani coast under US protection.

That rise is why the shooting started again. A senior Crisis Group analyst argues Tehran is trying to stop Washington concluding that its leverage over Hormuz is fading, and that the threshold for attacking US warships has come down. Iran is escalating in the strait because the strait is slowly reopening without it.

The wounded list proves less than it seems

The Pentagon quietly added 29 sailors and eight Marines to its list of war-wounded, bringing the total since February 28 to 861, with at least 19 dead. Separately, US officials told American outlets on Sunday that eight Marines suffered smoke inhalation and possible traumatic brain injuries on September 14 when an Iranian antiship cruise missile targeted the vessel they were aboard in the strait. The officials said that vessel was not a US Navy ship.

Here our reporting and the record part company. Our analyst assesses that a vessel carrying Marines and sailors in those numbers was most likely an amphibious ship, and doubts the civilian-vessel account. The officials’ description points elsewhere, and “not a US Navy ship” could cover a chartered or civilian-crewed vessel. Nor does the record say the 29 sailors were hurt in the same attack. We cannot establish which ship was hit, or whether this was one incident or several, and we are carrying both accounts.

What the disclosure does establish is narrower and still significant. An Iranian missile reached a vessel carrying American personnel, and Washington took two weeks to say so. That fits a government managing risk to its ships before an election rather than advertising it.

Fairford is an investigation, not yet a trigger

Five men were arrested near RAF Fairford early Sunday on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act, after police were tipped that three vehicles appeared to be heading toward the base that hosts the B-1B bombers used against Iran. Counter Terrorism Policing identified them as British nationals aged 23 to 25, from London. On Monday afternoon they were released on bail under strict conditions on movement and contact, with police stating that the investigation is not over.

Police have not linked the plot to Iran. One source familiar with the inquiry told reporters on Sunday that an Iranian-linked motive is considered most likely, with Russian sabotage and an Islamist plot also under examination. Iran’s embassy in London calls the linkage fabricated. The top-level security alert reported at the base on Saturday was observed by spotters and circulated in online reports, not announced; the Pentagon does not publish those levels.

Our broadcast called the episode a false flag. We do not adopt that. Release on bail with conditions is a standard step while an inquiry continues; it is neither a finding of innocence nor evidence of fabrication. The point that matters is attribution. A formal British finding that Tehran directed an attack on a base used to bomb Iran is the kind of event that could pull the President’s timeline forward.

So the hold faces two tests this week: an Iranian move against the blockade as its own deadline lapses, and a British finding on Fairford. As of our cutoff, neither has happened.