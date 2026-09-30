Iran’s flights to Pakistan continue and Islamabad sits in the mediator’s chair while Washington looks away. The threat to that bargain sits in Riyadh.

Five days after Washington’s September 23 deadline for cutting off Iranian aviation, flights between Iran and Pakistan are still running, Islamabad has said nothing, and the United States has announced no penalty. That is not a sanctions failure. It is a trade, and the bill for it is more likely to arrive from Riyadh than from Washington.

Iran’s air links have narrowed to the east

AFP counted 41 movements at Tehran’s main international airport on September 27, against 80 to 90 a day before the sanctions https://www.arabnews.com/middle-east/what-we-know-about-us-sanctions-on-iranian-aviation-3003638 . The United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Oman, Azerbaijan and Georgia have suspended Iranian carriers. Flights to Pakistan, China and Russia continue.

Pakistan has not commented; its standing Foreign Office line is that unilateral sanctions do not bind it. Washington has named no penalty for any state still receiving Iranian carriers.

That Pakistan is not enforcing the restrictions today is established by the flights themselves. Our own reporting goes further: Pakistan will not enforce them. What we cannot establish is whether that is a decision or an ambiguity Islamabad is being allowed to keep. We checked Pakistan’s aviation and Foreign Office releases and the flight-tracking record, and found no directive, no notice to airmen and no refusal. Silence is the policy, and it is working.

Reuters reported on September 28 that the Treasury is set to grant a one-month waiver for Iraqi Airways flights between Iran and Najaf, in exchange for screening safeguards offered by Baghdad https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2026-09-28/exclusive-us-to-grant-sanctions-waiver-for-flights-between-iran-and-iraqs-najaf-source-says . The Treasury has not confirmed it. If it stands, it shows Washington will trade enforcement for a partner’s stability. Our inference is that the same logic applies with more force to Pakistan.

Pakistan is in the room, and China stands behind it

Pakistan’s role in this week’s U.S.–Iran round is now on the public record from three directions. Axios reports Qatari and Pakistani mediators working the round. Iran’s president told Al Jazeera that Qatar and Pakistan relay Tehran’s messages. On September 24, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told Abbas Araghchi the Islamabad memorandum is the only way forward. We are confident Pakistan is an active channel. Qatar holds the pen on the text; Pakistan’s specific contribution is not public.

Washington’s written answer to the Qatari text was due September 29 and had not arrived at our cutoff. U.S. officials describe relief for concrete nuclear steps; President Trump says he offered “NOTHING.” Both are on the record.

Here our reporting and the public record part company. Our reporting holds that Beijing has been working through Pakistan’s leadership to build a diplomatic off-ramp for two men, President Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, before the next escalation, with Pakistan an active participant. The record shows the pattern, not the instance. Wang Yi met Field Marshal Asim Munir on May 25 and called Pakistan a mediator all parties trust. On September 16 he told Araghchi to return to the Islamabad memorandum, open Hormuz early and keep the war out of Yemen and the Red Sea https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/eng/wjbzhd/202609/t20260918_12025171.html . We found no September readout of any contact between Wang and Pakistan’s leaders.

We are confident China backs Pakistan’s mediation. Our confidence that Beijing is directing it is low to moderate, and we are not raising it on our own reporting alone.

Iran now claims the water east of the strait

On September 28, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said the Revolutionary Guards’ navy controls the strait and the Gulf, while Iran’s regular navy holds the eastern approaches and lets no one pass in the northern Sea of Oman. CENTCOM called the claim false and said Iran has no navy.

Our reporting holds that Iran intends to enforce control of Hormuz whatever the United States does militarily. That intent is now established as a declared position at the top of the state, including in the Supreme Leader’s message this week. A declared position is not an order, and capacity is disputed: independent estimates of oil moving through the strait differ from CENTCOM’s by a factor of four. What is new is the map. Iran’s declared enforcement zone now overlaps the waters where U.S. blockade forces operate.

The threat to Pakistan’s position sits in Riyadh

Pakistan sits with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in the Makkah defense pact, and the pact is hardening. Their chiefs of staff pledged in Riyadh on September 25 and 26 to turn it into effective military cooperation. A Pakistani air contingent has been at King Abdulaziz Air Base since April. Ansar Allah has publicly warned Pakistan and Türkiye of an “iron fist” if they join the war.

Islamabad’s account of the September 24 meeting with both partners spoke of building institutions and left out the Ansar Allah attacks that prompted it. Our reporting holds that Pakistan will not fight Ansar Allah. Everything visible is consistent with that; we hold it with moderate confidence. The line to watch runs between defending Saudi Arabia from inside the Kingdom and attacking Ansar Allah outside it.

Washington can live with a Pakistan that will not enforce. Riyadh may not be able to live with a Pakistan that will not fight. That is why an off-ramp for the Crown Prince matters more than one for the President.

So the question is no longer whether Pakistan is keeping Iran’s eastern door open. It is what closes it first, and how much warning anyone exposed to the Gulf of Oman, the Red Sea or Iranian aviation would get. Below: why Washington’s tolerance has a price and why Riyadh is likelier than the Treasury to collect it; the 10 indicators ranked, each with its status, tripwire and warning time, and the three we would watch first; four weighted scenarios to October 28; the plain case under which we are wrong; what this means for war risk east of Hormuz, Red Sea freight, aviation counterparties and energy; and today’s ledger, with four grades moved and nine items still open.