Tehran closed its side of the exchange and Ansar Allah hit Dammam on the same day. The no-strike pledge that calms markets restrains neither.

The United States has promised not to strike Iran before November 3, and that promise is being read, in markets and in most coverage, as the ceiling on this war. It is not a ceiling. It is a fence around one field, and on Sunday the fire moved in the two fields it does not enclose.

That is not a reading of intent. It is what happened between Sunday morning and Sunday evening.

Tehran stopped answering

Mohsen Rezaei, who heads Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said on Sunday that Washington has answered Iran’s seven conditions, that the answer is “insufficient,” and that “we are no longer in the process of responding to the Americans”. The Americans “have accepted some of our conditions, others remain unresolved.” Hormuz stays closed until all are met. The reply Washington was promised “within days” on October 8 has become a demand that Washington move first. An adviser to the parliament speaker predicted “the war will start” again soon.

Grade this carefully. Rezaei is one official, the Foreign Ministry has not echoed him, and Iranian statements double as deterrent signaling. The President still calls the talks productive. Both records are real and they disagree. What is not in dispute is that Tehran expects an offensive by the end of October, in its officials’ public statements this week and in our own reporting, has a preemption doctrine on the record, and has now declared the exchange closed from its side.

The war reached Dammam, and an American was among the dead

A projectile hit Terminal 4 at Riyadh’s airport on Sunday, one day after a strike there killed 12 and injured 309 by the civil aviation authority’s count; India’s embassy reported a thirteenth death. The authority said King Fahd International Airport at Dammam was attacked for the first time. Ansar Allah claims hits on Aramco’s Shedgum gas plant and Tanajib facility. Riyadh confirms the airports. It has not confirmed the Aramco sites, and neither do we.

Correction control. The Saudi list of Saturday’s dead includes one U.S. citizen, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio referred to an American citizen killed. Any earlier Transition Protocol copy stating that no U.S. death had been reported is in error.

Washington said nothing on Sunday: no White House comment, no readout of the call with the Crown Prince the President said he would make. His position stands where he left it on Saturday: “We may. We’re going to look at it.” The coalition promised a “decisive” response. The Houthi spokesman warned airlines off every Saudi airport except Mecca and Medina; the FAA warned U.S. carriers over Saudi airspace through December 10.

Saudi air defenses were penetrated on consecutive days, and the second day reached the oil heartland.

Riyadh’s partners will defend it. They will not attack for it.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on Friday that its forces “would not cross the border into Yemen to launch attacks against the Houthis.” Hakan Fidan, Türkiye’s foreign minister, said on Thursday: “This is a defense pact, not a pact of offense.” On Sunday both joined Saudi Arabia and Egypt in demanding an “immediate, unconditional halt” to the strikes. The statement commits no one to offense.

Our own reporting goes further: Riyadh asked Islamabad and Ankara to join offensive operations, and both refused. The defensive-only policy we hold with high confidence; it is on the record. The refusal we grade partly corroborated: a Turkish official has acknowledged “some expectations” from Riyadh still under examination.

One place our reporting and the public record disagree, and we keep both. Ours describes the Turkish presence on the ground as a small technical contingent. Turkish and U.S. officials, and Reuters, describe drone operators, intelligence sharing and Saudi-owned Turkish drones flying over Yemen. That is unresolved.

Alex Krainer, on Sunday’s program, gave the reason the gap matters less than it looks: “You can force somebody to do something, but you can never force them to do it well.”

Riyadh has reportedly looked elsewhere. Israeli outlets reported in mid-September that the Kingdom sought Israeli intelligence help through U.S. Central Command; we grade that partly corroborated, two anonymous reports and nothing new since. Our own reporting goes a step further, to Israeli intelligence officers at work inside the Kingdom, in Riyadh among other places, beside the American advisers already there. We grade that unconfirmed. We could not find one public report placing Israeli personnel in Saudi Arabia, and no Houthi or Iranian accusation of it. Absence is not disproof, and it is exactly what three capitals would withhold. It is also, for now, a gap.

Why the road runs through Yemen

The pledge constrains action against Iran until November 3. It says nothing about Ansar Allah, and nothing binds Israel: IDF officials have publicly counseled waiting until after the October 27 election, and the Prime Minister convened security officials on Iran on Sunday evening, for reasons not yet reported. Two carriers are in theater. The Pentagon can strike Yemen now.

Our estimate, published so it can be graded: about 55 percent that U.S. forces strike Ansar Allah directly before October 31; about one in four for a direct U.S.–Iranian or Israeli–Iranian exchange, whoever starts it; under 5 percent for a framework that reopens Hormuz. Moderate confidence in the direction, low in the figures.

The hinge is the one nobody in Washington has to intend. A government that expects attack within weeks, holds preemption as doctrine and has stopped answering will read an American strike in Yemen for itself. The pledge tells you where the first American bomb will not fall. It says nothing about where it will.

What follows is the operational version of that argument. First, the deep read: why Yemen and Iran are one escalation system rather than two files, and what Krainer’s coerced-coalition argument does and does not explain once it is graded. Then the twelve indicators, ranked, each with its status at cutoff, the observable that would trip it and the warning it buys, and the three we would watch first. Then four scenarios to October 31 with their weights, the case under which this assessment is wrong in either direction, and what the picture means if you are pricing oil, the Red Sea outlet at Yanbu, Hormuz transit, Saudi airspace or war risk, with the three dates to hold. Then today’s ledger: one correction, two regradings, a morning-to-evening scorecard on our own calls, and the twelve items we still cannot close.

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