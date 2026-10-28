The alliance a US congressman hailed as a possible “NATO of the Middle East”, and Tehran’s hardliners read as a bloc aimed at them, sat down in Tehran on Monday with Iran’s top security official. Saudi Arabia sent its defense minister. Pakistan sent its army chief. Türkiye sent its spy chief. Twenty-one days earlier, the same three governments had activated “collective deterrence” against the Houthis. What changed in three weeks, what our reporting says happened in an Israeli war-planning meeting days before the vote, and what Riyadh put on the table decide whether the next week brings a settlement or a strike. The pact now has two settings. Monday was the first time anyone saw the second one used.

Two corrections to our own broadcast: the Makkah Defense Alliance was signed in Mecca on August 7, not announced in Istanbul on August 31. And its text does treat an attack on one member as an attack on all, the principle at the core of NATO’s Article 5.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):