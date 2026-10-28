The alliance a US congressman hailed as a possible “NATO of the Middle East”, and Tehran’s hardliners read as a bloc aimed at them, sat down in Tehran on Monday with Iran’s top security official. Saudi Arabia sent its defense minister. Pakistan sent its army chief. Türkiye sent its spy chief. Twenty-one days earlier, the same three governments had activated “collective deterrence” against the Houthis. What changed in three weeks, what our reporting says happened in an Israeli war-planning meeting days before the vote, and what Riyadh put on the table decide whether the next week brings a settlement or a strike. The pact now has two settings. Monday was the first time anyone saw the second one used.
Two corrections to our own broadcast: the Makkah Defense Alliance was signed in Mecca on August 7, not announced in Istanbul on August 31. And its text does treat an attack on one member as an attack on all, the principle at the core of NATO’s Article 5.
INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):
The two settings. Why a mutual-defense pact just opened a door instead of pointing a gun, and how each of the three capitals profits from the switch.
Pakistan’s refusal and Riyadh’s price. What our reporting says Munir told Riyadh about fighting the Houthis, who has promised to back Pakistan if Saudi money is pulled, and why the Saudi opening offer is expected to rise.
The 200-aircraft question. The Israeli strike plan our reporting describes, who refused it and why, and where Channel 12’s account parts with ours.
Will Iran join the pact? Our reporting, Pakistan’s Foreign Office and Pravin Sawhney give three different answers.
Eight indicators, ranked, and three weighted scenarios to November 3, with the exact developments that would prove this assessment wrong.
What it means for your exposure: Saudi-linked war risk, Hormuz, Iranian petrochemicals and Pakistan’s currency tail.