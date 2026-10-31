Washington has offered Iran direct talks and told its Gulf allies to prepare for several days of strikes after the polls close on November 3. Those are not two signals. They are one plan on one clock. Tehran’s price is already public, and its reply, by our reporting, sends the talks back to Pakistan. The historian David Gibbs sees what drives that clock: a President who, in his analysis, can’t win this war and can’t leave it, and who alone holds the one escalation that needs no one else’s consent. If you price Gulf risk, vote on Tuesday, or live within range of either capital’s answer, the week after the vote is when this plan breaks, one way or the other.

Corrections, free as always:

Badr, signed in Doha on October 21 by Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye and Indonesia, is a defense-industrial memorandum. It has no mutual-defense clause, is not bilateral, and is separate from the Mecca pact.

Corrections to this week’s conversation: On October 15, President Trump said he would not use nuclear weapons against Iran. Polls put opposition to the war at 54 to 71 percent, depending on the question, not three-quarters. Whether Iran was building a weapon is contested. US intelligence assessed in 2025 that it was not, while the IAEA board found Iran in breach of its safeguards obligations in June 2025. Finland and Sweden have already joined NATO, in 2023 and 2024. Kaja Kallas’s remark about Russia breaking into smaller nations was her own view, made in 2024 as Estonia’s prime minister. It is not EU policy.



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