The pledge that the United States will not strike Iran before November 3 does not cover Yemen, and Yemen is where the week went wrong.

A direct American strike on the Houthis before October 31 is now slightly more likely than not. The reason is not a mood in Washington. It is a sequence anyone can check.

The pledge covers Iran. It stops there.

On October 8 the President said the United States would not strike Iran before November 3 and called the talks productive. Much of the “nothing happens until the election” reading rests on that sentence. It is a pledge about Iran, not Yemen.

On Monday he confirmed a call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, gave no details, and said the Houthis are “misbehaving very badly.” Asked whether the United States would defend Saudi Arabia, he said: “You’ll find out soon.”

We found no readout of the call from either government, and no U.S. strike, War Powers notification, new deployment or interceptor transfer. We looked inside our research limit and are recording the absence rather than filling it. What the call said, and when it took place, is an evidence gap. A call without a readout is a call, nothing more.

The American footprint in the Kingdom is already large, and public reporting confirms it: more than 100 advisers, more than 200 analysts and an additional Patriot battery, with no combat unit committed. The carriers sit in the Arabian Sea, assigned to Iran. By our judgment, a strike on the Houthis would draw on assets assigned to the other war. A pledge binds the target it names.

Riyadh’s air defense is what failed

Riyadh was targeted for a third straight day on Monday, the fifth attack on the capital in six days. The coalition says it intercepted the missile. The Houthis claim a precise hit on King Khalid International Airport. Neither claim is confirmed; no casualties were reported.

The airport is shut regardless. The closure runs through Saturday, October 17, confirmed by a notice to aviators and by two independent accounts. Etihad has also suspended Dammam and Jeddah, and Delta moved its Atlanta–Riyadh launch to March 2027.

Two safety facts travel with that. The U.S. Embassy says Americans have been detained for taking photos of recent events, on a single source. And Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree has warned airlines away from every Saudi airport except Mecca and Medina, a threat rather than a confirmed restriction.

The larger fact is the inquiry. Two regional officials told AP that the Kingdom is investigating how its defenses failed on October 10, when at least 13 people were killed, one of them an American. The initial finding: the Houthis sent drones first to clear a path for cruise and ballistic missiles that flew more than 1,000 kilometers.

Saudi Arabia is not only stalled on the ground. It is losing the air-defense contest, a judgment we hold with moderate-to-high confidence. The question is no longer whether Riyadh needs help. It is whose.

The diplomacy is real. It skips the launchers.

Tehran is talking. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday that Iran is “reviewing the Americans’ proposals,” with Pakistan and Qatar as intermediaries, but that “with the current US approach, security will not return.”

It is also pressing. Mohsen Rezaei named the U.S.–UAE oil “shuttle” a target, and tanker strikes continued. Windward counted 31 daily Hormuz transits in late September, against 138 before the war. Brent closed Monday at $106.65.

Corrections. Our morning update said the Foreign Ministry had moved toward Rezaei’s line. That overstated it: wire coverage shows a harder line on Hormuz, but no endorsement of “no longer responding.” The October 10 toll is at least 13, not the 12 on the Saudi list. And our earlier 60 percent cancellation forecast is superseded by a full closure.

Now the missing party. No reported channel includes the Houthis, with one exception the President has not explained: he was quoted on October 11 saying the United States has communications with them. Vijay Prashad, speaking from Beijing, argues the Houthis are no remote-controlled extension of Tehran. “Iran does not speak for the Yemenis,” he said. Iran has offered its good offices for Saudi–Houthi talks. That is an offer, not a negotiation.

Prashad’s account and the public record part ways on the ground. He says the Houthis hold Mokha, which he calls still contested, and an island in the strait, and so control the gate into the Red Sea. The record does not go that far. Yemen’s government claimed Bab el-Mandeb on October 5, and AP says the Houthis seized key areas last month. We preserve both and settle neither. Ground control there is a second evidence gap.

A second disagreement matters more. Israeli outlets report that Riyadh asked Israel for intelligence help, relayed through CENTCOM, with no direct Israeli participation. We grade that channel partly confirmed. Our own reporting goes further: Israeli military intelligence officers, including a senior one, are working in Riyadh. We cannot independently confirm that and grade it low to moderate confidence. A claim repeated is still one claim.

Almost every open channel runs to someone who does not control the launchers.

The free question is answered. The next is what follows from a decision that has not been announced. Below are three deep-read sections on how Riyadh’s shortage and the missing seat at the table change Washington’s options; 10 indicators, ranked, each with its status, its tripwire and the warning it buys, and the three we would watch first; four weighted scenarios through October 31; the case under which this assessment is wrong; what it means if you are pricing Red Sea freight, Gulf crude or airline exposure to Riyadh; and today’s ledger, with the corrections, the regradings and 10 items still open.