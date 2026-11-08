8-minute read · Free: what happened in the Kremlin, what Russia did and did not promise, and this weekend’s moves · Paid: our odds for November 9 to 11, the seven tripwires and how to price it
“Russia will have its back.” That was Larry Johnson’s verdict on our program Friday, after Iran’s top security official spent about three hours with Vladimir Putin.
He is half right, and the half he is wrong about is the half that matters tonight. Moscow offered Tehran a pipeline, a missile track it will not confirm and a warning timed to a date. It did not offer to fight.
That date is now. US officials have pointed to the November 9 new moon as a preferred window for renewed strikes. Over the weekend Israel picked a new prime minister-designate, the President called new attacks “highly unlikely,” and Washington moved to choke the route Russian help would travel. Here is what is real.
Our scorecard: what we said, and what happened
November 3, we said: the most likely outcome through Friday’s close was a quiet passage, with no Iranian fire on US forces, no new acknowledged strike on Iran and Doha still unanswered. Friday’s close: none of the three broke. Called correctly.
November 4, we said: the likeliest path to the Shenzhen summit was that the Doha window lapses and nothing breaks. Since then: the window lapsed with no US reply, no campaign has resumed, and on Sunday the President called renewed attacks “highly unlikely” if talks progress. On track.
We publish our odds before events and grade them here, in public, misses included.
The 60-second version
The meeting: Rezaei met Putin on Thursday with the head of Russian military intelligence at the table. On our reporting, the talks ran about three hours.
The myth: “Russia has Iran’s back” holds for supply and diplomatic cover. The 2025 treaty has no defense clause, and nothing supports Russian forces fighting.
The prize: a missile track. The hypersonic strand has a paper trail. The ICBM strand has none.
The weekend: Herzog chose Eisenkot, the President said a new strike is “highly unlikely” if talks progress, and the US launched a task force against the Caspian route.
The window: November 9 to 11. Our odds, and the three tripwires to watch first, are in the paid briefing.