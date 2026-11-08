8-minute read · Free: what happened in the Kremlin, what Russia did and did not promise, and this weekend’s moves · Paid: our odds for November 9 to 11, the seven tripwires and how to price it

“Russia will have its back.” That was Larry Johnson’s verdict on our program Friday, after Iran’s top security official spent about three hours with Vladimir Putin.

He is half right, and the half he is wrong about is the half that matters tonight. Moscow offered Tehran a pipeline, a missile track it will not confirm and a warning timed to a date. It did not offer to fight.

That date is now. US officials have pointed to the November 9 new moon as a preferred window for renewed strikes. Over the weekend Israel picked a new prime minister-designate, the President called new attacks “highly unlikely,” and Washington moved to choke the route Russian help would travel. Here is what is real.