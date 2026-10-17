The President has named a target and a bomb, and the bomb is the wrong one for the target. The MOAB detonates in the air; the site under Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain is buried in rock. “It is not a game changer,” Larry Johnson said on Friday’s broadcast. “It could create a huge cloud of dust and be very impressive.” Being impressive is the problem: Tehran says it will not wait to be hit, and Johnson warns that any U.S. attack “will be met by the comprehensive strike,” on ships at sea and air bases from the Gulf to Jordan and Israel. Meanwhile Riyadh’s airport is shut, its allies have drawn defensive lines, and both men on the program doubt anyone can save Mohammed bin Salman. If you pay for fuel, ship through the Gulf or hold Gulf exposure, the next move may come from a warning that gets misread, not from anyone’s decision.

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