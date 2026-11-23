9-minute read · Free: the Pax Silica thesis, what the blockade costs both sides, and why oil is calm in a week of tanker strikes · Paid: why the first shot is likelier American, the door outside the Strait, nine indicators, our odds, and how to price the gap

“Everything on the table,” the sociologist William I. Robinson said on our program on Saturday, “indicates that we’re going to get an escalation before we have any resolution.” The oil market is betting on the opposite. Brent fell for a third straight week, to about $90, in a week when UKMTO confirmed six strikes on tankers.

One of them is wrong. On Sunday, asked whether Iran would try to run the blockade, President Trump answered: “I hope they do, they’ll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy” (Yahoo/AFP).

Our scorecard: what we said, and what happened November 22, we said: the Shenzhen reading that Washington would not fire on Iranian tankers is unresolved, and we would not price anything on it. What happened: on Sunday the President said in public that tankers which try will end up “at the bottom of the sea.” Our caution held.

November 22, we said: the first visible move of the breakout is electronic, and the second will not be. What happened: UKMTO reported a tanker incident “with military forces” off Chabahar on Sunday. CENTCOM has not said whose. Pending.

November 20, we said: the market has not priced a war at sea. What happened: a third weekly fall for Brent. Still true. We publish our calls before events and grade them here, in public, misses included. The 60-second version Robinson’s thesis: a bloc of technology, defense and finance capital now profits from conflict. He named it after a real State Department initiative, Pax Silica.

The blockade is not free for Washington: $32.5 million a day, and more than 30 percent of Navy warships tied up.

For Iran it is existential: export revenue projected at zero by mid-December.

The President now says tankers that try will be sunk. Oil fell anyway.

Our odds, the nine indicators and how to price the gap are in the paid briefing.

The bloc Robinson named

Robinson, a sociologist at the University of California, Santa Barbara, has spent decades on what he calls the transnational capitalist class. His new book, Pax Silica: The New Ruling Class, takes its title from a real thing. On December 12, 2025, the State Department convened a Pax Silica summit on AI supply chains, critical minerals and chips, led by Under Secretary for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg. “If the 20th century ran on oil and steel,” Helberg said, “the 21st century is going to run on compute and minerals” (Foreign Policy). Eight governments joined as founding partners, among them Japan, South Korea, Israel and the UAE.

Robinson’s argument is that behind the initiative stands a bloc: Silicon Valley, the Pentagon’s contractors and Wall Street, joined in what he calls a triangle. As AI displaces labor and consumer demand weakens, he says, the bloc turns to war, policing and conflict as sources of profit. “How do you continue making profit? You go wage wars,” he said. He sees the war on Iran as part of that pattern, and a third world war as the risk he fears most.

That is his frame, not our finding. Its value for today’s question is narrower. It explains something the daily record leaves odd: why a blockade that costs its author a fortune is described by that author as working.

What the blockade costs, and who is counting

Washington’s bill is on the record. The acting Navy Secretary has confirmed the blockade costs $32.5 million a day. Bloomberg counts more than 30 percent of Navy warships tied up by it. The Pentagon puts the war’s cost at $48.3 billion to November 13. The President calls the blockade his most effective tool and says “we’ve defeated their navy.”

Iran’s bill is larger and shorter. Kpler projects that Iran’s crude and condensate export revenue will reach zero by mid-December, a first in its history, with $200 million to $250 million lost each day (RFE/RL). October was the second month running with no loadings, a gap not seen since 1979. We grade the tracking data established; the mid-December date is a projection.

Washington has a calendar. Iran has a balance sheet. The balance sheet is shorter.

The President’s line on January governs new American strikes. It does not govern enforcement. Central Command has fired on and disabled ships at the line since July and counts about 150 ships redirected and five disabled. The first decision point is not a White House meeting in January. It is the first laden tanker that sails for the line.

Intent is public. The hull is not.

We understand that Iran’s Supreme Leader has approved a challenge to the blockade, that it is a decision rather than a contingency plan, that it is expected in the coming days, and that Iran is prepared to fire if American warships stand in the way. This is our own reporting, not independently established, and nothing on the record contradicts it.

The record has caught up with much of it. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the blockade “must be broken.” Update, Monday: Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran “will use every means to counter US aggression.” Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that if Iran does not want the current situation to continue, “we must remove the threat from our country.” At the same time, Iranian officials told reporters there is no concrete plan to send a tanker convoy, while Tasnim said the plans are being drawn up.

The ships have not settled it either. Sunday’s “line-breaker” was a spoofed signal. Then, on Sunday evening, UKMTO reported a tanker incident “with military forces” off Chabahar, close to the blockade line. CENTCOM has not commented, and nobody has named the ship (Gulf News). Windward places the Suezmax TOUR 2 off Chabahar, three to six hours from the line.

Intent is on the record now. Only the hull and the hour are not.

The market is pricing the week that ended

On Friday Brent swung between $92.77 and about $90.33, heading for its third weekly fall and about 20 percent down in November, with crude volumes through Hormuz near prewar levels. That is a calm price for a week of six confirmed tanker strikes, Iranian fire at US-used bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, and a deputy foreign minister calling the blockade an act of war.

Every test of the line so far has gone the same way: Washington disables the ship, and Iran answers somewhere else. A coordinated sailing of laden, flagged tankers would be built to break that pattern, because any American shot at it invites an Iranian reply at sea. The President has now said in public what that shot would be.

Robinson expects escalation before resolution. Our view is narrower and dated: the pressure on Iran peaks in mid-December, a month before the President says he will look again. The month between those two dates is where the risk sits.

From the paid briefing, free today: indicator No. 6 of 9 Consulted capitals. This trips on a Chinese, Russian or Pakistani readout on receiving, escorting or mediating a cargo. At our cutoff: none public. Since then, Iran’s Foreign Ministry says Pakistani and Qatari mediation continues and that Iran could reopen Hormuz “very quickly” if US conditions were met. Warning: days. It is the indicator that tells you whether a sailing is a solo act or a shared bet, and it is the one most likely to arrive as a quiet sentence in a press briefing. That is one of nine. The other eight, ranked, and the three to watch first are in the paid briefing below.

Corrections, free as always

Three to figures given by our guest on Saturday’s program. The Pax Silica summit launched with eight founding partner governments and several guest participants; we could not confirm 35 to 40. The UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese’s July 2025 report named 48 companies and referred to a database of more than 1,000 corporate entities, not 1,650 and 60 (Al Jazeera). And the war in Gaza began in October 2023, not 2022.

From our host, on the same program. The claim that Iran has received advanced weaponry and satellite-targeting support from China and Russia is not established in any record we hold, and we are not carrying it. We have not located the statement attributed to President Masoud Pezeshkian that the blockade is worse than bombardment. We could not verify a nationwide grounding of US airlines. And the view that a war would end the present leadership of the Gulf monarchies is not our assessment.

So who blinks first: the market, the Navy or Tehran?

The question is no longer whether Iran will test the line. It is whether the first shot is American, where Iran answers, and how long the market keeps pricing a quiet month.

We see four ways it goes to December 6:

Iran moves first at sea, and US retaliation follows. An armed standoff. Israel strikes Iran. Talks return to the memorandum track.

Our odds on all four: for paid subscribers. The sea scenario still leads, and nothing since Sunday has lowered it.

If someone you work with prices Gulf war risk, tanker freight or crude, share this with them. The free half stands on its own.

Inside the paid briefing (what you unlock below)

Why the first shot is likelier to be American, and why the hour after it decides everything.

Why the test may start outside the Strait, with a crude carrier three to six hours from the line.

What Tehran, Washington, Islamabad, Jerusalem and Beijing are each protecting.

Where Robinson’s frame helps, and where we part from it.

All nine indicators, ranked; four scenarios with weights; and the case in which we are wrong, with a date on it.

How to price the gap between Brent and our odds, and today’s ledger.

Built for anyone who prices risk, reports on the region, or would rather know a week before the headlines.

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