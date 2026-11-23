9-minute read · Free: the spoof, the decision behind it, and the rule that turns every shot into a Gulf problem · Paid: why the decoy is the move, nine ranked indicators, four scenarios with odds, and which Hormuz figure belongs in a contract

The tanker called the “line-breaker” does not exist. The decision behind it does, and the next week of this war will be fought in the gap between the two.

Early Sunday, MarineTraffic showed a tanker named “Khat-Shekan,” Persian for line-breaker, moving at 8.5 knots in the Persian Gulf. TankerTrackers says there is no ship under the signal (The Week). The track pairs an Iranian identifier with a Liberian-flagged tanker’s call sign, and nothing matches it on satellite imagery (Iran International). We grade the spoof finding established.

Our scorecard: what we said, and what happened November 19, we said: about one chance in eight of an Israeli strike over the weekend of November 20 to 22. What happened: no strike. The likelier side of our call held.

November 20, we said: the blockade is about to be tested, but nothing has sailed and the trackers doubt a convoy. What happened: the first “sailing” was a spoof, and reports conflict on whether a real tanker left. Pending.

November 20, we said: first contact, when it comes, is likeliest American. What happened: UKMTO reports a tanker incident “with military forces” near the blockade line, unattributed. Pending. We publish our calls before events and grade them here, in public, misses included. The 60-second version The “line-breaker”: a spoofed signal, with no ship under it.

The decision is real: Tehran says in public the blockade must be broken. On our reporting, execution is under way.

The rule: if no oil leaves Iran, none leaves the region. Iranian officials have said it almost word for word.

The market is still pricing a surplus, not a war at sea.

Our odds, now with a new leader, the nine indicators and the contract-grade Hormuz figure are in the paid briefing.

The decision is public. The ship is not.

Tehran’s intent no longer needs inferring. On Saturday, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi called the blockade an act of war and said Iran would take whatever measures are needed to break it. Deputy Speaker Hamidreza Haji-Babaei said there is no alternative to breaking it. Both are established as statements by Iranian officials. Neither is a published order.

We understand the order exists. Our reporting is that Iran’s Supreme Leader has decided the blockade will be challenged and broken, and that execution is under way. That is consistent with everything on the record and not independently established. No order from the Leader’s office or the Supreme National Security Council has been made public.

The hulls are real too. Satellite imagery reported by Euronews shows more than 14 tankers crewed and Iranian-flagged at Kharg, with a convoy toward the Sea of Oman expected in the coming days. What nobody has seen is one of them sail. Monitors reported no Iranian tanker trying the line as of our cutoff.

Intent is public. Movement is not. The first visible move of the breakout is electronic.

Update, Sunday evening: the picture grew murkier, not clearer. UKMTO said a tanker was involved in “an incident with military forces” in the Gulf of Oman, reported off Chabahar, close to the blockade line. It did not name the ship or the forces, and said investigations are ongoing (Euronews). Reports conflict on whether an Iranian tanker left Kharg that morning. Iran’s navy said two supertankers caught fire after hitting mines in a “restricted area.” Windward counted 16 tankers anchored at Kharg with none moving since November 13, and a UANI adviser called the convoy plan “farcical,” citing no significant recent loading on imagery (VINnews; WZDM).

Where our reporting and the record part

Our reporting says the first loaded tanker of a larger planned movement has already left. No tracker confirms any departure. We are publishing both, and we cannot yet tell you which is right.

That is the gap at the center of today: whether a real tanker is running dark behind the decoy, or whether the decoy is the whole move. We could not establish it. Anyone who says they have should show the imagery.

The larger disagreement concerns Washington. Our broadcast aired a reading that at Thursday’s Shenzhen meeting, the Chinese side came away understanding that US forces would not fire on Iranian tankers breaking the blockade. That reading rests on a single account of a private exchange. The public record points the other way. CENTCOM warned on November 18 that ships taking Iranian cargo at sea face interception, boarding or seizure, and it has disabled five vessels since July.

Update, Sunday: asked by Fox News whether Iran would try to breach the blockade, Trump said, “I hope they do, they’ll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy” (as reported by WZDM). We grade the reported assurance unresolved, and we would not price anything on it.

The rule that turns every shot into a Gulf problem

The fog matters because of what Tehran has attached to it. We understand the operating rule is blunt: if no oil leaves Iran, none leaves the region. The public version is close. MP Vahid Ahmadi, of parliament’s national security committee, said that if Iran cannot sell its oil, others should not sell theirs, and that Iran would strike oil facilities across the region if a tanker is attacked. Fars named energy facilities in all six Gulf states, and singled out UAE oil. The statements are established. The rule’s standing as state doctrine is not, because the Leader has not voiced it.

Saturday showed the rule at small scale. UKMTO reported two projectile strikes near Khasab, one in a tanker’s engine room about 31 km east of the port. Euronews counts at least three tankers hit and reports Iranian strikes on US bases in Bahrain (Euronews).

Seen from Tehran, this is arithmetic. CENTCOM marked the 130th day of the blockade on Saturday. Kpler projects Iran’s crude export revenue reaching zero by mid-December, at $200 million to $250 million lost a day. A state facing that cliff has two levers: move its oil, or raise the price of everyone else’s. It is pulling both.

The blockade makes Iran’s exports hostage to Washington’s terms. The rule makes the region’s exports hostage to the blockade.

The market has not caught up. Brent posted a third straight weekly loss on Friday and is on course to fall about 20 percent in November. It is pricing a surplus, not a war at sea.

From the paid briefing, free today: indicator No. 5 of 9 Escorts at sea. This trips on Revolutionary Guards fast boats or navy units alongside a laden tanker. At our cutoff: not observed, though an Iranian lawmaker has listed military escorts among the measures prepared. Warning: hours. An escort is the moment Tehran accepts that first contact will be military rather than commercial. A US commander deciding whether to board will be looking at it, and so should you. That is one of nine. The other eight, ranked, and the three to watch first are in the paid briefing below.

Corrections, free as always

To our own Sunday broadcast. The “Khat-Shekan” was described there as a VLCC carrying 2 million barrels, with three more already under way. The record supports neither. The signal is graded a spoof, and no tracker sees three VLCCs moving. The broadcast raised the possibility of a decoy; it should have led with it.

To an earlier reading of ours. “Hormuz crude flows near prewar levels” is true of crude volumes, but UKMTO counts transits of all types about 65 percent below prewar. Both figures now carry their metric.

Two more from Sunday’s program. We found no confirmed attack on Kaliningrad. And The Economist’s largest shareholder is Exor, the Agnelli–Elkann family holding company; the characterization of its ownership given on air is not supported.

So what does Washington do when it cannot tell a decoy from a cargo?

The question is no longer whether Iran will try. It is what Washington does when it cannot tell a decoy from a cargo, and what breaks first if it guesses wrong.

We see four ways it goes to December 6:

Iran moves first at sea, and US retaliation follows. An armed standoff. Israel strikes Iran. Talks return to the memorandum track.

Our odds on all four: for paid subscribers. The leader changed overnight.

If someone you work with fixes, insures or receives cargo in the Gulf, share this with them. The free half stands on its own.

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Inside the paid briefing (what you unlock below)

Why the decoy is the move, and why the hunting ground is larger than Hormuz.

What Beijing, Moscow and Islamabad each need from the next two weeks, and why consultation is not endorsement.

The Israeli trigger, and the route by which a naval incident becomes a strike on Iran itself.

All nine indicators, ranked, with tripwire, status, warning time and the three to watch first.

Four scenarios to December 6, with weights, including the one that rose 10 points, and the case in which we are wrong.

War risk, freight, energy, and which Hormuz figure belongs in a contract, plus today’s ledger.

Built for anyone who prices risk, reports on the region, or would rather know a week before the headlines.

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