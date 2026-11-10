9-minute read · Free: the terms Tehran believes are agreed, what Washington said back, and the episode · Paid: our odds for the next two weeks, the nine indicators and how to price it

On Monday morning we reported that Tehran believes it has a deal with Washington. The naval blockade lifts and about $8 billion in Iranian funds held in Qatar is released first. Only then does the Strait of Hormuz reopen.

On Monday, after meeting Qatar’s prime minister, the President said: “Iran, militarily, is effectively over. We’re just keeping it the status quo.” The status quo he described includes the blockade.

So the no-escalation half of what Tehran believes has now been said out loud in Washington. The other half, the order of the steps, is the half that moves ships, and Washington has not said yes to it. What holds Washington back is not what most commentary this week claims.

Our scorecard: what we said, and what happened November 3, we said: the most likely outcome through Friday’s close was a quiet passage, with no Iranian fire on US forces, no new acknowledged strike and Doha unanswered. Friday’s close: none of the three broke. Called correctly.

November 7, we said: the likeliest outcome for the November 9 to 11 window was that it passes and the talks hold. Monday: no strike order, and the President called renewed military action “quite unlikely.” On track, with two days to run. We publish our odds before events and grade them here, in public, misses included. The 60-second version The deal Tehran sees: the blockade lifts and the funds move first, Hormuz reopens two days later, the nuclear file comes last.

What Washington said: the war is “effectively over,” but the “status quo,” blockade included, stays. No formal readout of Monday’s meeting.

The popular story is wrong: closed Gulf skies did not stop February, and a Russian S-400 is a request, not a delivery.

The real pressure is politics: Vance blamed the war for the midterm loss, and Netanyahu is now a caretaker.

The next two weeks: three scenarios, two of them close. Our odds, and the nine indicators that will show which way Washington goes, are in the paid briefing.

Tehran Thinks It Has a Deal. Washington Hasn’t Said Yes

The popular account says the United States can no longer attack Iran because the Gulf has closed its skies and Russia is arming Tehran. The record does not support that. What is moving Washington is politics, and politics can move back.

What Tehran believes was agreed

Our reporting is that Iran’s leadership considers a tentative agreement to be in place, and that the order matters more than the money. Washington releases the funds and lifts the blockade first. Iran then reopens Hormuz. The remaining items from the May memorandum of understanding follow, with the nuclear file last.

We hold that reporting with high confidence. Neither government has confirmed it. It is also no longer ours alone. Israel Hayom, citing two diplomatic sources, reported that Iran has signed off on Qatari-brokered terms of the same shape. Two independent lines pointing at one sequence is the strongest evidence available that Tehran’s position is settled. One qualification travels with the figure: some public accounts of the Qatari proposal describe releasing only part of roughly $8 billion. The amount is unresolved.

Washington’s record is split. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Iran’s demands “outrageous and ridiculous” on Sunday and said no breakthrough was near. The President received Qatar’s prime minister, the principal mediator, at the White House on Monday. No readout was public at our cutoff, and that gap decides everything that follows.

Update, Monday, November 9, after the meeting: the President said that “Iran, militarily, is effectively over. We’re just keeping it the status quo,” which he said includes the naval blockade, kept “at the behest of countries that are their neighbours.” He called renewed military action “quite unlikely” and added, “I don’t guarantee anything” (Al Jazeera; The National). Qatar’s prime minister wrote of “positive discussions on reaching a deal.” There is still no formal readout from either side. On the step Tehran says comes first, Washington’s public line points the other way.

Watch the episode: Larry Johnson on what Moscow and Tehran discussed, and the terms our reporting describes Recorded Monday, before the President spoke. This article checks every on-air claim against the public record and corrects four of them, below. Watch the full episode here.

Closed skies did not stop February

Our reporting is that on November 8 Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi carried a message from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to every Gulf Arab state, Saudi Arabia included. A state that lets its airspace be used for US or Israeli strikes would be treated as a party to the war and face retaliation; a state that refuses would be treated as a friend. We have not independently confirmed the wording or the recipients, and the public record differs: Araghchi’s published November 6 call list named five Gulf Cooperation Council states and left out Bahrain. We do not know how any Gulf government replied. On air we said the Gulf states have refused overflight. The honest grade is narrower. The warning is established in our reporting. The replies are not.

A refusal would matter. It would not be new. In January, Riyadh ruled out the use of Saudi airspace or territory against Iran, and Abu Dhabi was reported to take the same line (i24NEWS). The war began on February 28 regardless. Denied overflight lengthens the routes. It does not close them while carriers sit offshore and bombers fly from distant bases. And on Monday the President named the same Gulf states as preferring that the blockade stay. Refusing to host strikes and favoring the blockade are not the same position.

The same discipline applies to Moscow. Our reporting is that Mohsen Rezaei secured Vladimir Putin’s agreement to supply a single S-400 battery promptly, with a number of four attached whose meaning is unclear. The public record shows a request, not an agreement. The Telegraph, citing a senior Iranian official, reported that Tehran asked and is optimistic. No delivery has been verified, and a single battery defends a limited area, and only after crews, radars and missiles are in place.

Iran has made an attack costlier. It has not made one impossible. That is a difference of degree, and degree is what negotiators trade.

The pressure on Washington is political

Vice President JD Vance wrote on November 4, the day after Republicans lost both chambers of Congress, “The reason we lost is the war” (Al Jazeera). Axios reports he has spent two weeks in near-daily indirect talks through Qatar (Open Magazine). The President has not rebuked him.

In Israel, President Isaac Herzog handed Gadi Eisenkot the mandate to form a government on November 8, after 67 of 120 lawmakers recommended him (Israel Hayom). Benjamin Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister until someone succeeds.

Two facts belong here regardless of the diplomacy. The strait is not safe today: on November 7 an outbound tanker reported a hit from an unidentified projectile, and the Joint Maritime Information Center’s November 8 bulletin says all crew were safe. And the Kremlin’s November 6 readout of the Rezaei meeting cited the 2025 strategic partnership treaty. Our November 7 note did not reflect that.

A deal would reopen a strait. It would not refill it.

From the paid briefing, free today: indicator No. 1 of 9 The blockade order. What would trip it: a written order or Navy notice suspending blockade enforcement, or a presidential announcement.

Status: not observed. Since Monday afternoon, the President describes the blockade as part of the “status quo” he is keeping.

Warning it buys you: about 48 hours, because under Iran’s plan Hormuz reopens on the second day after Washington acts. That is one of nine. The other eight, ranked, the three to watch first, and what each one means for our odds are in the paid briefing below.

Corrections, free as always

The S-400s. On air we described four S-400 systems with Russian specialists. What we can establish is a request in public, and assent to one battery in our reporting. No delivery is verified, and no Russian personnel in Iran appear in open reporting.

The Gulf. On air we said the Gulf states have refused overflight. The warning is established in our reporting. The replies are not.

The day. Rezaei’s Kremlin meeting was on Thursday, November 5, not Wednesday (Al Jazeera).

Aramco’s two years. On October 5 Aramco’s chief said refilling global crude and fuel stocks “could take up to two years.” That is a statement about inventories, not repairs (Khaleej Times).

Hormuz exemptions. Public reporting from November 3 lists India, China, Iraq and Qatar as exempt from transit restrictions, with Indian and Chinese ships paying fees and Qatari ships passing free (Al Jazeera). Pakistan has had separate arrangements since March.

The President on Vance. He has not stayed silent. He said the war was part of the loss and told The Wall Street Journal he would do it again. He has not rebuked Vance.

Eisenkot’s clock. It is 28 days, to December 6, with a possible extension to December 20, not “about 30 days.” Whether he succeeds is unresolved.

So which sequence wins?

Washington has two weeks before the next hard dates: the Roosevelt’s arrival and Europe’s aviation bulletin for the Gulf, both around November 16, then Eisenkot’s deadline on December 6.

We see three ways it can go:

A staged first step. Talks continue without a first step. Breakdown and renewed strikes.

Our odds on all three: for paid subscribers. The top two are only ten points apart, and Monday’s remarks are the reason the gap matters.

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Inside the paid briefing (what you unlock below)

Our odds for the next two weeks, with what you would see first in each case, read against Monday’s remarks.

All nine indicators, ranked, with status, the observable that trips each one, the warning it buys, and the three to watch first.

Why the sequence is the whole deal, and why Iran insists on moving second.

What Task Force Iron Gate and a single S-400 battery can and cannot do.

Why Israel’s caretaker window cuts both ways, and the carrier tell that turns a rotation into a decision.

What it means for freight, tolls, energy and aviation, with the dates to hold and the full ledger.

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