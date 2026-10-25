The strike on Iran that much of this weekend’s commentary expects is not the one Washington’s own record describes. The only dated plan on paper begins after November 3, and most of the signals being read as a countdown belong to a different war.

That does not make this weekend safe. It makes it the wrong place to look.

The evacuation order is real. Its stated cause is Yemen.

The State Department did order Americans out. Three US officials told Reuters on Wednesday, October 21, that ordered departures were being prepared for Gulf embassies. A diplomatic source told AFP the same day that all American staff at the embassy in Saudi Arabia had been ordered to leave, and that staff families had been ordered out of the UAE, Jordan, Qatar and Bahrain. That much is established.

The reason officials gave was renewed fighting with the Houthis. The Saudi-led coalition says Riyadh’s main airport was attacked 20 times in the first half of October, and puts the toll from Houthi strikes on the kingdom’s airports at 19 dead and 364 wounded. That is a reason to empty an embassy in Riyadh that has nothing to do with Tehran.

Here a claim made on Friday’s broadcast and the public record part ways. Analyst Larry Johnson read the order’s reach beyond Saudi Arabia as the tell that something larger is coming, and listed Kuwait among the posts covered. We could not find Kuwait in any published account of this week’s order. The extension to four other posts is real and needs explaining. Kuwait is not established.

An order that covers five posts is a signal. It is not a date.

The only dated plan says November

The most detailed reporting on timing came from The New York Times on October 21. Citing US officials, it said Washington and Israel have drawn up plans for a short, intensive round of strikes after the midterms, aimed at energy sites, nuclear facilities and missile and drone stocks, with the American arsenal in the region expected to be ready in early November. The same report put the chance of strikes this month at small, and noted that the President has repeatedly called off a return to fighting.

The President’s own record points the same way. On October 8 he wrote that the United States would not attack Iran before the November 3 midterms. On Wednesday he told reporters that most people think it comes after the election, and that “we’re going to see what happens.” In Israel, Channel 13 reported Thursday that the military chief of staff sees no operational need for a strike before the October 27 vote.

Then, on Friday, Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey, said a strike this weekend was possible. Asked about it, the President said that if so, he knew nothing about it.

One envoy, disowned within hours, against a dated plan, a written pledge and the President’s own words. That is the balance of the record at our cutoff.

What the warning signs actually measure

Oil did move. Brent rose from about $105 a week ago to just above $116 on Friday morning, its highest level since spring. On the broadcast the move was put at $117 and read as markets pricing an imminent strike. Wire accounts credit the climb to Houthi strikes on Saudi energy sites and to the post-midterm strike reporting. That makes the spike a Saudi story first and a November story second.

The other signals grade weaker. Reporting we have received, which we cannot corroborate, describes more than a dozen heavy Russian cargo deliveries into Iran after Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s October 19 visit, carrying systems not yet used in this war. Open-source posts show several Russian transports at Bushehr on Thursday. None of it is confirmed, and the President said this week that Russia has had very little input into Iran.

A fresh Iranian order delegating strike authority to the Revolutionary Guards’ 31 provincial commands, described on air, does not appear in the public record. The doctrine is real and was used in March; this week’s activation is not established. Nor could we confirm that KC-135 tankers left Al Udeid in Qatar this week, or that members of the Saudi royal family have left the kingdom. The nearest published account says the crown prince is being moved between fortified palaces, which is a different thing.

One signal confirmed, one misread, the rest unproven. That is not nothing. It is not a countdown.

The real window is the seven days between Israel’s vote on October 27 and America’s on November 3. And the strike that fits inside the President’s own pledge is aimed at Yemen, not Iran.

What follows is the operational version of that window: the eight indicators that would pull a strike forward, each with its status at our cutoff, the observable that trips it and the warning it buys, ranked, with the three we would watch first. Then three scenarios for October 24 through November 3 with their weights, the single development that would prove this assessment wrong, and what the picture means if you are pricing war risk, freight or crude, including the dates to hold and the repair estimate that does not belong in a contract. Then today’s ledger: seven claims from Friday’s broadcast, graded, and the four we could not settle.