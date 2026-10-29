Israel’s election was supposed to settle whether the war on Iran resumes. It settled almost nothing. Netanyahu’s bloc fell from 59 seats to 53 overnight, nobody has 61, and both men who could lead the next government back strikes on Iran. Meanwhile, the Gulf has been told to prepare for a “short, intense” campaign after November 3, and a Marine expeditionary unit is on its way. That unit is the detail almost no one is reading: it suggests the date everyone is watching is probably not the date that matters, and that the most dangerous stretch for shipping, fuel and Gulf exposure is the second half of November.

One correction belongs here. On today’s broadcast the Eisenkot bloc was given as 49. The latest count is 48. The conclusion does not change.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):