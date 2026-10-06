Iran’s army has said on the record that it may strike U.S. forces first if it judges they are preparing an attack. That means the next round of this war may not begin with a decision in Washington. It may begin with a reading in Tehran.

That is not an inference from troop movements. Iran’s commanders have said it themselves, in public, on dates we can name.

Tehran has published its trigger

On September 19, Iran’s military central command said on state television that the United States was planning new action. The next day the Khatam al-Anbiya joint command said Washington had decided to renew operations with a green light from some regional states, and warned every U.S. position in the region (Kurdistan 24). On September 29, army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said Iran could strike first if it judged U.S. forces were preparing an attack (Shafaq News).

The defensive side is visible too. Akraminia says the army used the ceasefire to update its target database and field new systems. Civilians trained on rocket launchers and air defenses in Tehran on October 4.

Our own reporting goes further. It says Tehran’s top civilian and military leaders believe Trump and Israel are jointly preparing a large offensive, that Iran is readying large-scale preemptive strikes for the point at which it judges an attack could be imminent, and that it is ready to strike Israel.

Here is how much of that the public record carries. That Tehran expects an attack and has adopted a preemption doctrine: established, on the record from its military. Its defensive measures: established. Large-scale preemptive strikes: partly confirmed; the doctrine is public, but neither the scale nor any launch preparation has been observed. That the political leadership is as convinced as the military: partly confirmed at best. Readiness to attack Israel: consistent with what is visible, not confirmed; Israel’s own military says it sees no concrete warning.

Iran has not hidden its trigger. It has announced it.

Washington is weighing the same move from the other side

Senior U.S. officials met at Camp David on October 2 to review options, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the meeting on October 5. On October 3, President Donald Trump said Iran would be dealt with “the easy way or the hard way.”

Diplomacy is stalled, not dead. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on October 4 that Tehran is examining the U.S. reply while preparing for other scenarios. President Masoud Pezeshkian told lawmakers on October 5 that Iran must avoid confrontation. Our earlier reporting that Tehran has rejected Washington’s terms is only partly confirmed; officials say on the record that the reply is still under review.

The danger lies between those positions. Iran’s stated threshold is not an attack. It is the judgment that one is being prepared. The U.S. carrier and amphibious groups heading for the region are now reported due between the end of October and late November. That revises our own baseline, which had carried late-November dates alone.

Neither side has to choose war for one to start. Each only has to believe the other already has.

Where our reporting runs ahead of the record

Our reporting also says Iran has substantial backing from Russia, China, Pakistan and North Korea. On military help, the public record supports two of those names and not the other two.

China: confirmed as U.S. intelligence assessments, which credit Chinese satellite imagery with sharpening Iranian targeting; Beijing denies it. Russia: partly confirmed; intelligence and technical help is reported, but not on the scale our reporting describes.

Pakistan and North Korea are where we and the public record part ways. Pakistan’s open record shows a trade lifeline to Iran and a mediator’s role, not arms, and Pakistan has shipped arms to the government side in Yemen. Our reporting does not specify the kind of support, so on trade alone the two accounts fit. South Korea’s intelligence service reported in April that it had seen no wartime North Korean transfers to Iran , and assessed in August that Pyongyang was not helping Iran rebuild. Those assessments are dated, and covert transfers can outrun public reporting. We publish both accounts and resolve neither.

Two things we could not establish. No public reporting shows a joint U.S.–Israeli offensive plan; an Israel Hayom report of October 5, which we have seen only in summary, says the Israeli military is preparing options against Iran with or without the United States.

One earlier line of ours needs qualifying here. We reported that the Yemeni government offensive had collapsed; the government launched one on October 4. Its claimed gains, including Bab el-Mandeb, are unverified and denied by Ansar Allah, but the public record now runs against our line.

Our confidence: high that Tehran expects an attack and has declared it may strike first; moderate on Chinese and Russian help; low on Pakistani and North Korean military support. Overall, moderate.

So the next question is which preparations Tehran would read as an attack, and how much warning anyone would get. Below the wall: why the reinforcement schedule has become the escalation risk rather than the deterrent, and why the outside help that is confirmed is exactly what a first strike needs; ten indicators, ranked, each with its status, the observable that would trip it and the warning it buys, plus the three we watch first; four weighted scenarios to November 3; the case under which we are wrong; what this means for war-risk cover, Hormuz transits, Saudi exposure and Brent, with the dates to hold; and the ledger, with three regradings, one baseline revision, an interim scenario scorecard and the nine items still open.

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