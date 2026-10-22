By Wednesday afternoon, America’s diplomatic drawdown in the Gulf was being read as proof that a strike on Iran is days away. The government giving the order names a different enemy. State now says on the record that the departure covers Saudi Arabia only, and blames the Houthis. The embassy in Israel, the first post you would clear before a war with Iran, is on no list. The only evidence for an Iran shift is one unconfirmed post, set against an on-record White House denial. If you have staff, cargo or capital in the Gulf, the war to price this week is the one on Saudi Arabia’s southern border.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

Pakistan’s real exposure: why the risk to Islamabad is a defensive pledge in Saudi Arabia acquiring an enemy, not a war on Iran, and what happens if Pakistani crews help intercept drones over Medina .

The Iran clock is set in Jerusalem: the reported October 10 Israeli plan that was blocked, and why October 27 is the date Israel’s own security officials fear.

Every partner’s red line: Egypt, Turkey and the one European commitment whose scope already reaches Yemen .

Nine indicators, ranked, each with a tripwire and warning time, plus the three we would watch first.

Three scenarios to November 3 with explicit weights: about half , about three in ten , about one in five .

If you have people, cargo or capital exposed: staff, war risk, energy at $108.82 Brent, and why “border reopened” does not belong in a Pakistan–Iran contract. Plus today’s ledger.

Israel votes on October 27, and the single signal that would turn this from a Yemen story into an Iran story could come before then. Subscribe so you know what to watch when it does.