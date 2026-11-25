Fourteen laden Iranian tankers have not crossed the US blockade line, and no public tracker shows them trying. The convoy story is three claims, not one, and they do not carry the same weight.

The ships are staged. They have probably been halted. Nothing public shows they have left.

Staged is established. Sailed is not.

Two outlets citing imagery and tracking, Tehran’s Hamshahri and Euronews Persian, put 14 or more laden, crewed, Iranian-flagged tankers at Kharg on November 20. On that, the record converges.

On departure, it points the other way. Kpler counts about 20 loaded tankers near Kharg, with 1 moving. Windward has 16 at anchor and none moving since November 13. IRNA, Iran’s state news agency, says no convoy is moving toward the line.

Our reporting goes further. It holds that the 14 have left Iran under the Iranian flag and are holding short of the line, as we said on today’s broadcast. No tracker shows it, and we now grade departure as the weakest thing our reporting holds. With most transponders off, the ships could have left Kharg’s berths and be waiting unseen inside the Gulf, well west of the enforced line. That is possible. It is not evidence.

The record shows ships at anchor. Our reporting shows ships at the line. Nothing shows ships crossing it.

A halt is probable. Who asked for it is unproven.

The National reported, unsourced and unverified, that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council met in emergency session on Saturday, November 21, and decided to halt the dispatch of the 14 tankers. Whether the decision is final is unclear. Iran’s state media deny any convoy “in this manner and at this time,” while keeping “various methods” in play.

Our reporting says the ships stopped at Moscow’s and Beijing’s request, and that the three capitals are consulting before they move. No public statement from the three mentions a request. The nearest public echo is foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, who confirmed contacts with both capitals before and after the November 19 Trump–Putin–Xi meeting, partly through embassies. Decisions concerning Iran, he said, “will not be made anywhere other than Tehran.”

The two accounts fit. The council is where Tehran would weigh a partner’s request, and it met two days after the summit. A government that hears its partners out and then decides has still decided for itself. We grade the halt as probable and the request as our reporting alone.

The convoy cannot slip through. It can only be let through.

The fact that explains the wait comes from United Against Nuclear Iran, an advocacy group that campaigns for pressure on Tehran. It says no tanker laden with Iranian crude has evaded US enforcement since the blockade was reinstated in July. Only small LPG carriers have gotten past.

Washington has also fired before. CENTCOM disabled two tankers it said had ignored its instructions in July, and destroyed at least eight crude carriers it linked to the IRGC on September 5 and 8, after, by its account, IRGC missiles were fired at US warships. On November 18 it widened enforcement to ship-to-ship transfers. On November 22 the President said that if a convoy sails, “they’ll all be at the bottom of the sea.”

What Washington has not done is fire on 14 Iranian-flagged hulls at once, reportedly bound for China, days after the President met Xi Jinping. China took more than 80 percent of Iran’s crude exports before the blockade, by one April estimate. Firing on those cargoes would no longer be a US–Iran incident. Beijing has said nothing about the convoy.

Alasdair Macleod, the London market veteran who joined us today, called the move “very clever” and “a game of chicken,” and said an attack on the fleet would carry “huge, huge implications.” Our assessment is the same: the ships are waiting less on the US Navy than on whether Beijing will be seen to receive them.

Tehran has paused the convoy, not the pressure, and we hold that judgment with high confidence. Hormuz transits fell from 226 to 125 a week across November (MarineTraffic data, via Al Jazeera). Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf promises “military ways” to break the blockade “in the near future.” RFE/RL projects Iran’s crude and condensate revenue to reach zero by mid-December.

The tankers can wait. Iran’s revenue cannot.

Correction note: CENTCOM’s ship-to-ship advisory is dated November 18. The IRGC-linked Fars column that opened the convoy campaign ran the same day. The pledge to use “all available means” against the blockade was Baghaei’s.

That is what is true today: staged, probably halted, not crossed. The question it leaves is what ends the wait, and how much warning anyone will get. Below are the eight indicators that would move the tankers or end the pause, each with its status at our cutoff, the observable that trips it and the warning it buys, ranked, with the three we would watch first. Then three weighted scenarios to December 15; the case under which this assessment is wrong; what the picture means if you price war risk, Gulf freight, crude or Treasury exposure, including the financial answer Macleod expects from Beijing if the ships are fired on; and today’s ledger, with three regradings and seven open items.