Washington’s reply reached Iran’s cabinet on deadline day. The risk has moved from the date to what Tehran says it will do if it sees a U.S. strike being prepared.

September 30 was the date Tehran reportedly set for Washington to meet the Islamabad terms or face unilateral Iranian action against the U.S. naval blockade. It arrived with Washington’s answer already on the Iranian cabinet table.

A deadline you are still negotiating against is a clock, not a trigger. The risk has moved from the date to something harder to see: what Tehran says it will do if it believes an American strike is being prepared.

The answer beat the deadline

Qatari mediators handed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi the U.S. response in Doha on September 29. On September 30, government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said he had presented it to the cabinet https://wtop.com/national/2026/09/iran-indicates-its-received-an-official-us-response-to-its-latest-offer-on-ending-the-war . Delivery and review are established. The contents are not public.

An official briefed on the talks told Reuters the dispute is over the order of steps, not the steps themselves. That rests on one anonymous official, and we hold it at moderate confidence. President Trump publicly rejected Tehran’s own seven-day plan over the weekend.

The deadline itself is less documented than its coverage suggests. One outside analysis dates it to an August 16 decision by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council to keep the option of renewed attacks if the blockade was not lifted within 45 days. We could not find the primary Iranian statement, so we treat the date as reported, not confirmed. As of our cutoff, no Iranian move against the blockade had been reported.

Tehran’s stated rule is now to strike first

Our reporting says Tehran is determined to break the blockade, is giving Washington room to settle it first, and will no longer wait to be hit: if it detects preparation for an American strike, it will strike first. Larry Johnson, our military analyst, described the same shift on Wednesday’s broadcast as a policy decision. Neither account is confirmed. Both fit Tehran’s public warnings to the region this week.

That rule makes one gap more dangerous. Reports this week have U.S. KC-135 tankers and MC-130 special-operations aircraft moving toward bases such as Al Udeid in Qatar. Neither Johnson nor we could confirm them. Under a strike-first rule, a rumor of tankers is itself a hazard.

Our reporting adds that Beijing wants diplomacy first but would back Iranian action against the blockade if talks deadlock. The public record points the other way: Trump says China is barely involved in the war, and Xi Jinping ended his September 23–25 state visit promising more meetings with Trump. We carry both.

Pressure at sea has not paused. UKMTO reported 3 vessels struck in Hormuz on September 29 https://www.ukmto.org/-/media/ukmto/products/20260929-ukmto_warning-143-26.pdf?rev=916a7e710a5d434cb2dfb845d092a8bd . The Pentagon’s casualty database added 37 wounded last week without explanation https://dcas.dmdc.osd.mil/dcas/app/conflictCasualties/oefu/wounded . NBC, citing three officials, said 8 were Marines hurt on September 14 when an Iranian cruise missile hit a non-Navy vessel in the strait. How the other 29, all sailors, were wounded, no one has said.

Qatar carries the mail. Whether it carries the trust is disputed.

Doha is the visible channel: its foreign ministry says it is carrying U.S.–Iran messages, and the answer came through it. Our reporting says Tehran does not fully trust Qatar and leans more on Islamabad, with Beijing encouraging it. Johnson read it the opposite way on the same broadcast: Pakistan, he said, has taken a back seat to Qatar.

The same split runs through Abu Dhabi. The UAE and Israel confirmed Benjamin Netanyahu’s September 27 visit, but not its purpose. Three Israeli officials told Reuters it focused heavily on Iran; a person with firsthand knowledge told the Associated Press that Netanyahu asked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to deny a report that he had warned Netanyahu before October 7. Netanyahu’s office called that fake news. Israel votes on October 27.

Our reporting places Qatar, Oman, Libya and Morocco at an expanded session afterward. Kan reported Libyan, Moroccan and Qatari aircraft landing during the visit, but aircraft show who flew in, not who sat down. Saudi Arabia and Jordan denied attending, and Ynet retracted its account. Johnson called the multi-state meeting a fabrication and said Qatar had denied it. We could not find a Qatari denial. What Qatar’s prime minister did say this week is that Netanyahu is a war criminal.

Our reporting, our own analyst and the public record disagree about Qatar, and we are publishing all three. We put Qatari attendance at low to moderate confidence.

So the present comes down to three facts. The answer arrived before the deadline. Tehran says it will not wait to be hit. And the channel carrying the paper may not be the one carrying the trust.

The next question is what would turn this clock back into a trigger, and who would see it first. Below: why the first memorandum’s collapse over sequencing explains this deadline, whether the blockade is actually holding, and why Beijing is the swing vote; the eight indicators we are tracking, ranked, each with its status, tripwire and warning time, and the three to watch first; three scenarios to mid-October with their relative weight; the circumstance under which we are wrong; what this means for Hormuz freight, war risk, fuel and Qatar; and today’s ledger, with two regradings, one call scored, four claims we are not carrying and ten items still open.