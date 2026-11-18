9-minute read · Free: the two tracks Tehran is running, what the blockade can’t stop, and where Iran’s nuclear work stands · Paid: who Washington is really courting, eight indicators, four scenarios with odds, and how to price the sea

Thursday’s meeting in Shenzhen between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin is being read as the moment Washington chooses between war and diplomacy with Iran. It is not that moment, because Tehran has already chosen both.

Through Pakistan and Qatar, Tehran is signaling room to move. At sea, it is preparing to break the US naval blockade by force. Which track runs depends less on Shenzhen than on one thing: whether a written American answer reaches Islamabad before that preparation is done.

Our scorecard: what we said, and what happened November 9, we said: if the George Washington stays after the Roosevelt arrives, three carriers is a decision. November 15: the Roosevelt arrived, the Washington stayed. Called.

November 10 and 11, we said: no deal by Friday, November 13, with pressure without war as the favorite. Called correctly.

November 13 and 15, we said: no strike and no deal through the week, with the deadlock holding. So far: on track, though pressure at sea is rising. We publish our calls before events and grade them here, in public, misses included. The 60-second version Two tracks: flexibility offered through Pakistan and Qatar, and, on our reporting, an authorized plan to break the blockade at sea.

The blockade stops tankers, not missiles. A large arms cargo reached Iran, on our reporting, while more than 20 US warships enforce the cordon.

The nuclear program is in a testing phase, on our reporting, short of any explosion. Iran’s stated policy remains that it does not seek nuclear weapons.

The pressure at sea is already rising: tankers hit, mine claims, drones aimed at a US radar in Bahrain.

Our odds to December 6, and the one observable that moves them toward a deal, are in the paid briefing.

Tehran is negotiating and preparing at the same time

The talking is on the record. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and army chief Asim Munir in Islamabad on November 16. There, Economic Cooperation Organization ministers endorsed mediation by Pakistan and Qatar. Dar has said publicly that Iran is still waiting on an American reply. Update, Tuesday: Araghchi arrived in Muscat for talks on Hormuz shipping.

What he said in private is not on the record. We understand he told his hosts that Tehran is ready to be flexible with Washington, with Pakistan and Qatar carrying the talks rather than direct contact. That is reported to us, not independently established. What the flexibility covers, whether enrichment, the 60 percent stockpile or terms for the strait, we could not establish.

The preparation is reported to us too, and corroborated. We understand Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has authorized offensive action against the blockade, with Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, in charge of the planning. The order is not public. The pattern around it is: two tanker attacks logged by UKMTO on November 16, two mine strikes claimed by Iran’s navy, a US drone the Revolutionary Guards say they seized, and Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi saying publicly that Tehran “will not wait” to be attacked.

Update, since our cutoff: one of the November 16 ships, the LPG carrier Tara Gas, was struck twice near Khasab, and one seafarer is missing. On Tuesday morning the Revolutionary Guards claimed a drone strike on a US-operated radar at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base, their third such claim since Friday, and shelter alerts sounded over Manama. Iran’s navy now says the US-endorsed shipping lanes are “fully mined,” a claim US mine-countermeasure teams are assessing (Au79 Macro, citing CBS News and Seatrade). Qatar’s foreign ministry called the strikes an “extremely serious” threat to de-escalation.

Gharibabadi’s stated position, on the record since November 3, is that the war never ended, so moving against the blockade would be self-defense, not a first shot. Washington will call it the opposite. Washington runs two tracks too: a blockade backed by three carriers, and a vice president writing to Iran’s security chief. Neither is a contradiction. Both are leverage.

The blockade is stopping tankers, not missiles

We understand a vessel recently delivered a large cargo of up-to-date military equipment to Iran, including missiles in substantial numbers, after sailing close along Pakistan’s coast. The reporting is corroborated; none of it is public. More than 20 US warships are enforcing the blockade.

We could not establish where the ship took on its cargo, or whether American forces detected it. Nor does the route establish Pakistani involvement. Proximity is not permission.

The count matters less than the signal. By US estimates, Iran holds 1,500 to 2,500 missiles and adds about 50 a month, and it builds its own. The shipment shows that a blockade can cut Iran’s oil income without cutting its arsenal. Washington is waiting for time to do the work. Tehran is making the time short.

Iran’s nuclear work has moved into testing, short of a blast

We understand Iran has carried out several stages of testing on a nuclear device, none of them a test that would register seismically. The reporting is corroborated. The public record can neither confirm nor rule it out, and Iran’s official position remains that it does not seek nuclear weapons.

The record explains the uncertainty. Test-ban monitoring stations catch blasts of roughly 500 tons and up; none has been reported. On November 13 the IAEA said it cannot conclude there has been no diversion of nuclear material, and it has had no verification of Iran’s 440.9 kilograms of 60 percent uranium since June 2025. Since November 16, inspectors are barred until the war ends.

This is not an explosion, a test date or a weapon. It is a program in its testing phase.

Nuclear options now sit inside both sides’ planning. We understand Israeli war planning against Iran has included tactical nuclear weapons. That is planning, not a decision, with nothing public to support it. We also understand Iran’s contingency plans would answer an attack by launching nuclear-capable missiles at Israeli targets and US assets, including carriers. “Nuclear-capable” describes the missile. We have no reporting either way on a warhead.

A declared test would not strengthen Tehran’s hand at the table. It would remove the table.

The man Washington wants to meet runs the other track

In public, the Vance channel is closed. Trump sidelined his vice president from Iran diplomacy on November 12 and has said publicly that he does not need a deal. Rezaei answered Vance’s October letter with “Absolutely not.”

Our reporting disagrees, and we preserve both. We understand Vance has since asked Rezaei privately to meet face to face, and that Washington leaned on Beijing to bring Rezaei to a meeting anywhere in the region, a request Beijing relayed to Tehran. That Washington uses China to press Tehran has been on the record since a Washington Post report on November 6. The new target has not.

The man Washington most wants to meet is, on our information, the man planning to break its blockade. That is not a paradox. It is why he is worth meeting.

From the paid briefing, free today: indicator No. 2 of 8 Pressure on the cordon. This trips on mine claims beyond “unauthorized routes,” fast boats closing on blockade ships, anti-ship missile drills, or any engagement. At our cutoff it was active, and it has risen since: a seafarer missing after the Tara Gas strike, a third claimed drone attack on a US radar in Bahrain, and Iran’s claim that the US-endorsed lanes are mined. It buys hours of warning, not days. If shooting starts, this is where it starts. That is one of eight. The other seven, ranked, and the three to watch first are in the paid briefing below.

Corrections, free as always

On our broadcast this week we ranked Qatar a distant second to Pakistan, tied Tehran’s readiness to use force to the Islamabad meeting, and said Rezaei had flatly refused Vance. As we understand it, Tehran’s message named both mediators, as does the ECO text. Nothing we hold says the force authorization was conveyed to Pakistan. Rezaei’s refusal is established for the October letter only.

Three smaller points. The Greater Bay Area around Shenzhen is 11 cities, not the 10 we said. On nuclear arms, the White House says the President will raise reducing nuclear weapons in Shenzhen and wants China in a deal, while Beijing has called three-way disarmament talks “unreasonable and unrealistic” at this stage. And the further nuclear testing relayed on our broadcast should be read beside Iran’s stated policy, which remains that it does not seek nuclear weapons.

So which comes first, the deal or the fight?

The question is no longer whether Tehran wants a deal or a fight. It has prepared for both. The question is which comes first, and what you would see the day before.

Shenzhen meets on Thursday, November 19. The window our reporting names opens on Friday, November 20, and runs to December 6, Israel’s coalition deadline.

We see four ways it goes:

A standoff under arms. An Iranian operation against the blockade, then a US response. A US or Israeli first strike. A Pakistan–Qatar framework that loosens the blockade.

Our odds on all four: for paid subscribers. One leads, but the two war scenarios together nearly match it.

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Inside the paid briefing (what you unlock below)

Why Washington’s chosen interlocutor sits on both tracks, and what that means for any deal.

What Tehran, Islamabad, Doha, Riyadh, Beijing, Moscow and Jerusalem are each protecting.

The off-ramp that already carries signatures, and how to grade the first American reply against it.

All eight indicators, ranked, with status, tripwire, warning time and the three to watch first.

Four scenarios to December 6, with odds, and the case in which we are wrong.

What it means for Brent, Hormuz war risk and freight, with the dates to hold and the full ledger.

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