Washington has offered Iran talks with one hand and told its allies to brace for several days of strikes after November 3 with the other. Iran has answered the Vance letter, according to our reporting, and the answer is not a refusal. It is a price: return the frozen funds and lift the naval blockade first, then talk. Nothing in that price is new. What is new is who carried it, which agreement it names and which mediator it chose, and whether Washington reads “funds first” as a no. That reading decides what moves through Hormuz, and what happens to Saudi energy, in the first week after the vote.
Corrections to tonight’s broadcast: the claimed capture of a high-value US drone is unconfirmed, and CENTCOM calls it false; no MQ-9 claim has been made since October 20; several hundred Russian specialists arriving is not on the public record; Mohsen Rezaei is secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, not head of the Revolutionary Guard; and the memorandum is the Islamabad memorandum of June 17.
INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):
Why the security council, and why Pakistan. What Tehran’s choice of channel, benchmark and mediator tells Washington that the content of its reply does not.
The counter-offer that cuts against itself. A reported four-day plan with IAEA access inside it, and the single word to read first in Iran’s public answer.
The invasion math. Larry Johnson on Kharg, Qeshm, Iwo Jima and Okinawa, the courses of action on Trump’s desk, and why he invokes Operation Eagle Claw.
What Moscow is and is not underwriting. Imagery and trade on the record; a missile pipeline not; and why that gap shapes Iran’s reply.
Nine indicators, ranked, and three weighted scenarios for the days after November 3, plus the case under which we are wrong.
What it means for your exposure: which of this week’s Hormuz numbers belong in a contract, and why Saudi energy carries risk now while US-linked Gulf positions carry it from November 4.