Washington has offered Iran talks with one hand and told its allies to brace for several days of strikes after November 3 with the other. Iran has answered the Vance letter, according to our reporting, and the answer is not a refusal. It is a price: return the frozen funds and lift the naval blockade first, then talk. Nothing in that price is new. What is new is who carried it, which agreement it names and which mediator it chose, and whether Washington reads “funds first” as a no. That reading decides what moves through Hormuz, and what happens to Saudi energy, in the first week after the vote.

Corrections to tonight’s broadcast: the claimed capture of a high-value US drone is unconfirmed, and CENTCOM calls it false; no MQ-9 claim has been made since October 20; several hundred Russian specialists arriving is not on the public record; Mohsen Rezaei is secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, not head of the Revolutionary Guard; and the memorandum is the Islamabad memorandum of June 17.

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