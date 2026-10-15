Saudi Arabia Wants Trump in Its Yemen War. Its Muslim Ally Said No.2 WARS, 1 CLOCK,week before Nov 3

Saudi Arabia asked Trump to join its war on Yemen. Its Muslim ally Pakistan won’t fly — and Pakistani officers say Israel is already inside Riyadh’s war room. Sabrina Salvati and Zulfiqar Ali on who actually comes when Riyadh calls, and what Trump does before November 3.

In this week’s US Front, Sabrina Salvati (Sabby Sabs) joins host Zulfiqar Ali three days after the strike on Riyadh’s King Khalid airport that killed 12 people, one of them American.

— 07:01 The war room: according to Pakistani officers stationed in Riyadh — the host’s sources — Israeli military intelligence personnel and a two-star general have been working with CENTCOM inside the Saudi capital. Israel’s intelligence support to Riyadh via CENTCOM was reported on 15 September.

— 08:39 Pakistan’s answer: the host says Pakistani jets have not left the hangars at King Abdulaziz Air Base. Pakistan’s Information Ministry called the NYT report of Pakistani strikes “fake and fabricated” (8 October).

— 03:53 Trump’s choice: restart the Iran war, or fight Ansar Allah on the ground — and why Sabrina thinks it waits for the midterms.

— 16:45 Iran’s doctrine: the host’s Tehran contacts say Iran will now strike first.

— 19:03 The fuel deal: Sabrina and the host say the “Russian” supply is Iranian. The deal Trump announced on 9 October is Russian diesel; the Iranian origin is the speakers’ sourcing and has not been independently confirmed.

Sourcing note: “Pakistani officers” and “contacts in Tehran and Islamabad” are the host’s own reporting. The airport-warning question, the missile figures and the Navy SEALs report are the speakers’ accounts and are labelled on screen. The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu in November 2024.#SaudiArabia #Yemen #AnsarAllah #Pakistan #Iran #Midterms2026 #SabbySabs #TransitionProtocol