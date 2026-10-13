Saudi Arabia’s capital airport has been hit four times in seven days, and the Kingdom cannot find a partner willing to fight back alongside it. That is the finding, and it rests on what governments have said and done, not on the weekend’s damage claims.

On Sunday, 99.7 percent of Riyadh flights were canceled. Riyadh has asked Washington, Islamabad and Ankara for more. It has received advisers, analysts, one Patriot battery and three carefully worded versions of no.

The capital is now the front line

The strikes came on October 7, 8, 10 and 11. We previously counted three; the correct number is four. CTP-ISW also dates the attack near Dammam’s King Fahd airport to October 10, not October 11, and accounts differ on whether it hit the airport.

The toll is established. Reuters puts the October 10 dead at 13, including one U.S. citizen. Sunday’s strike on Terminal 4 killed one person, a Pakistani civilian, and injured 11. The State Department moved Saudi Arabia to Level 3, “Reconsider travel,” on October 10 U.S. State Department, Saudi Arabia travel advisory, October 10, 2026.

The defenses are thin. The Wall Street Journal, citing Saudi officials, reports the Kingdom is running low on interceptors and moving batteries to energy sites and palaces. That is one outlet’s account, consistent with AP’s report that Riyadh sought air defense from France, Britain, Pakistan and Egypt.

The ground war is not rescuing the air war. CTP-ISW calls the front “relatively stable,” with government forces stopped at Dhubab since October 5. Larry Johnson called claims of government advances “a lie” on Monday’s broadcast. The record shows no advance, and disputed claims on both sides.

If the Journal is right, a government moving air defenses to energy sites and palaces is telling you what it can afford to protect.

Every partner said defense, and meant it

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on October 9 that Pakistan would not cross into Yemen to attack Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, weekly press briefing, October 9, 2026. Reuters reports 30,000 to 40,000 Pakistani troops deployed for border defense only. Zulfiqar Ali went further on Monday’s broadcast: Pakistan “will not be engaged in any offensive action against Ansarallah.” We grade the policy established, and conduct at moderate confidence.

Ali also disputed a report, which he attributed to the New York Times, that Pakistani aircraft had joined bombing raids. We have not examined that report. The record we can examine supports him.

Türkiye’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, calls the arrangement “a defense pact, not a pact of offense.” The qualification travels with it: Reuters reports Turkish drones flying over Yemen, and Riyadh has conveyed “some expectations” that Ankara is still examining.

Washington is closer, and still outside. More than 100 U.S. advisers and more than 200 analysts work with Saudi forces, and one more Patriot battery arrived in September, according to CNN, the New York Times and Axios, all citing unnamed officials. There has been no U.S. strike, no new deployment since October 8 and no Trump–Mohammed bin Salman readout after roughly 60 hours. The President says, “We have communications with the Houthis.” We grade the U.S. role support, not combat, at moderate confidence.

Here our broadcast and the public record part ways. Johnson said on Monday that his own sources tell him more U.S. military personnel are being called up and sent to Saudi Arabia. We found no public reporting of it. His account is unconfirmed; the silence is not disproof. And an earlier reference of ours to U.S. refueling support should be read as disputed: Al-Monitor reports U.S. tanker sorties, and CNN reported none.

Johnson put the shift bluntly: “The Saudis are no longer paying the bill.” Money bought Riyadh a coalition for the communiqués. It has not bought one for the fighting.

The partner nobody will name

Our reporting places Israeli military intelligence personnel, including an officer of major-general rank, in Riyadh, working with U.S. Central Command. We grade it not independently corroborated, at low to moderate confidence. Repetition is not corroboration, and we do not grade it as such.

The public record differs. Israeli outlets reported in mid-September that Israeli intelligence help reaches Riyadh through CENTCOM, but Ynet said that help “does not involve operational support or direct Israeli participation in the fighting.” We found no public report placing an Israeli officer of any rank in the Kingdom, and no Houthi or Iranian accusation of one.

Both records stand. A general officer would mean liaison at command level, the kind of fact governments keep out of print, so its absence is expected. It would also put a senior Israeli officer inside a city hit four times in a week.

If it is true, one Houthi missile could turn a Saudi war into an Israeli one.

The oil damage we cannot confirm

Johnson described far more on our broadcast: Abqaiq, where the East–West pipeline to Yanbu begins, hit and burning; four of the line’s 13 pumping stations out; the Jizan refinery offline; and more damage than in the first 40 days of the war on Iran or seven years of the 2015–2022 war.

We cannot establish it. Houthi claims on Shedgum, Tanajib and Rabigh are unconfirmed, there is no Aramco or Energy Ministry statement, and our record has no report of damage at Abqaiq, the pumping stations or Jizan. Riyadh would have reason to play damage down.

Nor has the market seen it. Brent fell 1.1 percent to below $104 in early Asian trade on Monday. A market that believed Saudi Arabia’s route around Hormuz had lost four pumping stations would not usually open the week lower. That does not disprove the claim. It means the people paid to price it have not seen proof.

That is what is true this morning. The next question is harder: does Washington cross from support into combat before October 31, and what breaks if it does? Below, in order: a deep read in three parts, on what American “support” already includes, why Pakistan and Türkiye will hold, and how the war is reaching the Hormuz bypass and the UAE. Ten indicators, ranked, each with its status, tripwire and warning time, and the three to watch first. Four scenarios to October 31 with the desk’s weights, including the forecast it cut today. The case under which we are wrong. What this means for aviation, war risk, Gulf energy and UAE infrastructure. And the ledger: four corrections, three regradings and 13 open items.