Sabrina:Pickaxe Empty? Ali’s Sources Warn of Russia–China Fallout and Threats to UK-Linked Planes

Tucker Carlson warned Trump may be days from a nuclear strike on Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain. A source close to the Supreme Leader’s office told Zulfiqar Ali: “go ahead, attack the mountain” — it has already been emptied, the radiation would “fly into Russia and China”, and, if Iran is struck, US aircraft flying from bases in the UK would be hit. Sabrina Salvati reads Washington the night before the midterms.

— 11:21 “Go ahead, attack the mountain… because it’s already gone” — the dare, per our host’s source.

— 19:14 If Iran is struck: US bases in the Gulf and in Europe, and US aircraft flying from the UK — per our host’s sources.

— 14:14 “The fall guy”: Sabrina Salvati on Trump, Hegseth and the blame.

What you’ll learn: what Carlson actually warned and what Trump has said on the record · what a source near Iran’s Leader says about Pickaxe Mountain, the Russia–China fallout and the Pakistan channel · why Tehran wants Washington to honour the Versailles MoU first · what Iran says it will hit if attacked · why Republicans in Congress are staying quiet.

Sourcing note: The Pickaxe Mountain, “go ahead, attack the mountain”, Russia–China fallout, UK-aircraft, Pakistan-channel and Europe-bases reports are our host’s own sourcing from a person close to the Supreme Leader’s office and cannot be independently verified; Tehran’s public position is that Pickaxe Mountain is not a nuclear site. Public record: Carlson posted his warning on 1–2 November; Trump told Newsmax on 15 October “I wouldn’t use nuclear… we may have to go there” and told reporters on 2 November he is not “in much of a hurry” to resume strikes; President Pezeshkian said on 2 November the Leader gave the government “a certain capacity” to negotiate; The Atlantic reported on 2 November that Trump is weighing whom to blame for the war. The UK’s 23 October guidance is three days of supplies; Germany’s ten-day advice is standing guidance. The quote “we’re all gonna die anyway” does not appear in Carlson’s post as published. Mohsen Rezaei is secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.#Iran #TuckerCarlson #PickaxeMountain #Pakistan #Hegseth #Midterms #SabrinaSalvati #TransitionProtocol