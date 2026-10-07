Sabrina Salvati:Iran War Hits US Homes,Saudi Arabia Just Called In Troops,TWO STRAITS One winter

The Iran war just hit US homes: Massachusetts declared an energy emergency the same day Saudi Arabia called in troops. Sabrina Salvati and host Zulfiqar Ali connect the two straits — Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb — and the winter in between.

— The emergency at home: Gov. Maura Healey declared a State of Energy Emergency on 5 October, tying it to the war in Iran. Washington has pressed Germany and France to release their emergency diesel — Reuters reported the alternative was a potential US diesel export ban. (01:59)

— The troops: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey agreed rapid deployment of forces under the Makkah Alliance for Defense at an emergency meeting in Riyadh on 5 October. (15:50)

— What they’re for: according to Transition Protocol’s sources in Islamabad, the troops are not expected to engage Ansar Allah — and Beijing has asked Pakistan to mediate. (20:20)

— The second strait: Ansar Allah’s push toward Bab el-Mandeb, and what happens if it falls. (10:08)

— “I think the kingdom of Saudi Arabia is going to fall.” (30:06)

Sourcing note: “Sources in Islamabad and Tehran” are the host’s own reporting and have not been independently confirmed. Weapons-performance claims and the Saudi palace dispute are the host’s sources. Reported Gulf investment in Paramount’s Warner Bros. Discovery deal is about $24 billion in non-voting equity. Tucker Carlson’s account of Trump’s remark is Carlson’s; the White House has not confirmed

#Iran #StraitOfHormuz #BabElMandeb #SaudiArabia #Pakistan #Houthis #EnergyCrisis #TransitionProtocol