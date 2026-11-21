TP EXCLUSIVE: Sources say Khamenei cleared 6–8 Iranian oil tankers to run the US blockade. Will Trump fire?



— 16:16 The order: who asked, and the answer

— 17:41 The convoy: six to eight laden tankers

— 18:06 Two possibilities for Washington



Recorded Friday 20 November 2026, the day after the Trump–Xi–Putin meeting in Shenzhen. Zulfiqar Ali and Sabrina Salvati on why Iran says it cannot wait for Trump’s January, what its sources say has been approved, and what each side risks next.



What you’ll learn:

• Why a blockade is an existential problem for an oil producer — and how international law defines it

• What Zulfiqar Ali’s sources say Iran has prepared and approved

• Why Trump says January and Netanyahu says now

• What Trump said about China and Iran in Shenzhen

• What a Democratic Congress could do from January

#Iran #StraitOfHormuz #Blockade #Shenzhen #Trump #MiddleEast #Geopolitics