Sabrina Salvati: Lula Blocks Trump’s Rare-Earth Play,Pakistan and Turkey Rebuff Riyadh’s $1B

Sabrina Salvati says Lula’s win blocked Washington’s rare-earth play in Brazil. Our host’s sources say Pakistan and Turkey told Saudi Arabia in Tehran they won’t fight its Yemen war — as Riyadh put $1 billion on the table.

— 01:09 Brazil: “the USA cannot be in our backyard” — and the rare-earth link to China and Iran.

— 11:33 The order and the refusal: “find somebody else to do this job” — per Zulfiqar Ali’s sources.

— 13:56 Not for hire: what Pakistan and Turkey told Riyadh in Tehran, and the $1 billion on the table.

What you’ll learn: why Israel’s army chief refused a pre-election order on Iran, and what our host’s sources say Tehran heard · what Pakistan and Turkey told Saudi Arabia, and why their pact is defensive · how Lula came back from round one, and what was at stake for Washington · why some of Netanyahu’s challengers may be harder-line · what the Pentagon’s 90-day order actually says.

Sourcing note: Israel’s Channel 12 reported on 25 October that IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir resisted a pre-election military action tied to Iran and sought signed authorization; the Prime Minister’s Office called the reports “complete fake news”. The general’s words, Iran’s “visibility inside the cabinet”, and the account of the Tehran room are our host’s own sourcing and cannot be independently verified. The $1 billion figure is our host’s account; Israel Hayom reported a $1 billion offer the same day; Saudi Arabia has not confirmed it. The “14 super tankers” and pre-placed cable charges are our host’s reports and are unverified. The Adelson remark is the host’s characterisation; public records show about $106 million in 2024 contributions.

Public record: TSE: Lula 51.79%, Flávio Bolsonaro 48.21% (25 Oct). The Tehran meeting (26 Oct) brought together Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Field Marshal Asim Munir, Turkish intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın and SNSC Secretary Mohsen Rezaei. The Pentagon’s FORTRESS memo (30 Sept) sets a 90-day self-sufficiency standard for major US bases; it is not a Middle East alert. Going to Tehran (Flynt Leverett and Hillary Mann Leverett) was published in 2013

#Israel #IsraelElection #Netanyahu #Iran #Pakistan #Brazil #Lula #TransitionProtocol