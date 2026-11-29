Two Italian men were killed in a drone attack in Kuwait on Thanksgiving. Kuwait blames Iran. Iran says it was not them.

Sabrina Salvati says it points to a false flag, in her opinion, and warns that another incident blamed on Iran could come around Christmas — just as Democrats take Congress and House leader Hakeem Jeffries, as she reports, says he won't cut the war's funding. Host Zulfiqar Ali adds what his sources in Iran say: a second decapitation strike is being planned.

⏱ 01:25 Kuwait: Iran denies the drone · 13:36 The Christmas warning · 42:52 A second decapitation strike?

What you'll learn:

• Why Salvati reads the Kuwait attack as a false flag, and who she thinks gains

• What Iran is demanding: an end to the blockade, its frozen assets, and no further strikes

• Why a Democratic Congress may still fund the Iran war, and what the Speaker can block

• What the host's sources in Iran say about a second leadership strike

• Why the next Republican nominee could run to the right of Trump#IranWar #Iran #Kuwait #HakeemJeffries #FalseFlag #Congress #MiddleEast