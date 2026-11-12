Sabrina Salvati: Iran Names Its Price — $8B, No Blockade, Then Hormuz. “We May Have a Deal”

Cash first, uranium last: days after Vladimir Putin received Iran’s security chief in the Kremlin, a source close to the Iranian side told Zulfiqar Ali, “We may have a deal” — $8 billion back, the US blockade lifted, Hormuz reopened, and the nuclear file at the bottom of the list. Sabrina Salvati (Sabby Sabs) on what it means for Trump, Vance and Hegseth.

— 04:32 The deal on the table, as Sabby’s sources describe it.

— 07:03 “We may have a deal. Exact words.” — the terms, per the host’s source.

— 08:44 Massie’s impeachment articles against Hegseth are back.

What you’ll learn: what Iran is asking for, and in what order · what happened when Putin met Iran’s security chief · why CENTCOM widened the blockade the same week · why Vance says “the reason we lost is the war” · what a Democratic Congress means for Trump’s last two years.

Sourcing note: The deal terms are a single unnamed source’s account, given to our host, and Sabrina’s sources describe the same order; they cannot be independently verified. Iran’s published seven conditions (restated by Mohsen Rezaei in Moscow on 5 Nov) include the release of frozen funds and an end to the naval blockade. Public record: Putin met Rezaei on 5 Nov; Kremlin and Iranian readouts describe support for ending the war and regional security talks, not a security guarantee. Reports that Iran asked Russia for S-400s (The Telegraph, 6 Nov) do not confirm a delivery. The Islamabad MoU was signed on 17–18 June 2026. CENTCOM announced Task Force Iron Gate on 7 Nov. Vance’s post is dated 4 Nov; Trump’s 60 Minutes interview aired 8 Nov. Massie’s articles allege — they have not been adjudicated.

#Iran #Putin #IranDeal #StraitOfHormuz #Vance #Hegseth #Midterms2026 #TransitionProtocol