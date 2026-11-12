9-minute read · Free: what Moscow actually agreed, the warning Tehran sent its neighbors, and where things stand since · Paid: the route the warning leaves open, seven indicators, our odds through November 23 and how to price it

You have probably heard that Russia has promised to defend Iran, and that four batteries of its most advanced air-defense system are on the way. Our own broadcast said as much.

Neither holds up. Russia’s treaty with Iran contains no promise to defend it. On our reporting, Moscow has agreed to one battery, with no delivery date and no sign that anything has shipped.

The move that could actually constrain the next strike on Iran was made in the Gulf, not in Moscow, and it needs nothing delivered to work. It also leaves one route wide open, and that is the route to watch.

Our scorecard: what we said, and what happened November 7, we said: the likeliest outcome for the November 9 to 11 window was that it passes with no resumed campaign. It did. Called correctly.

November 9, we said: Washington had not said yes to Tehran’s sequence. Since then: no first step in any readout, and the blockade stays. On track.

November 10 and 11, we said: no deal announced by Friday, and pressure without war as the favorite. Friday is today: nothing announced so far. On track. We publish our calls before events and grade them here, in public, misses included. The 60-second version Russia’s promise is smaller than you’ve heard: one S-400 battery on our reporting, no date, nothing shipped, and no defense clause in the treaty.

Tehran’s real lever is its neighbors’ sky. It warned Gulf capitals that letting a strike through makes them a party to the war.

That warning constrains a US campaign more than an Israeli one. Israel’s shortest routes do not cross the Gulf.

Since Monday, Iraq has refused Washington’s request to close its crossings, and no first step came out of the White House meeting.

Our odds through November 23, and the indicator that matters most, are in the paid briefing.

Iran’s Strongest Defense Is Its Neighbors’ Airspace

Moscow agreed to one battery, not a guarantee

The meeting itself is established. The Kremlin confirmed that Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, delivered a message from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to Vladimir Putin on November 5 (Al Jazeera). The Kremlin’s November 6 readout cited the 2025 strategic partnership treaty.

That treaty has no mutual-defense clause. It commits each side not to help an aggressor against the other, which is not the same as fighting for it (Tribune India). The claim now circulating, that Moscow treats an attack on Iran as an attack on Russia, has no footing in the document Moscow chose to cite.

On the weapons, our reporting and the public record disagree. The Telegraph, citing a senior Iranian official, reported an Iranian request and Russian reluctance. Our reporting says Putin agreed to supply one battery as soon as possible. We hold that with high confidence. It is not independently confirmed, and Moscow has said nothing.

The figure of four batteries, repeated since the weekend, including on our own broadcast, is not supported. Our reporting attaches a number four to one battery without saying four of what. We could not establish which, or a delivery date.

Update, Wednesday, November 11: Rezaei said Putin told him he had informed the Americans that the Islamic Republic “is not a system that can be toppled” (Iran International). That is a statement about regime survival, not a promise to defend Iran’s airspace, and it is Rezaei’s account of Putin’s words, not Moscow’s.

A promise of one battery is not a guarantee. It is a delivery schedule nobody has published.

The lever that needs nothing delivered

On November 8, according to our reporting, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi carried a message from Khamenei to the Gulf Arab governments, Saudi Arabia among them. Any state that lets US or Israeli strikes through its airspace would be treated as hostile and face severe retaliation. Any state that refuses access would be treated as a friendly neighbor.

We hold this with high confidence, though its wording and recipients are not independently confirmed. The public record pulls against us in one place: Araghchi’s November 6 call list named five Gulf Cooperation Council states and left out Bahrain. We cannot yet reconcile the two.

Tehran gave a similar warning in 2024, Reuters reported, and Riyadh ruled out the use of Saudi airspace or territory against Iran in January 2026. What is new is the binary, hostile or friendly, delivered hours after the Houthis claimed an attack that damaged an Aramco office in Riyadh.

This is deterrence, the same logic any state uses to price the hosting of an attack, and heeding it is each Gulf government’s sovereign call. An S-400 battery protects a limited area once its crews, missiles and radars are ready. A refusal of overflight narrows US and Israeli options the day it is given.

Update, Tuesday, November 10: Iran said it struck navigation and radar systems on Oman’s Didamar Island, and Oman confirmed an explosion. Tehran says the site was being used to get ships around its transit rules. Whatever the justification, it shows the warning is not only rhetorical: Iran has now hit a facility on a neighbor’s soil.

Moscow can sell Iran a missile system. Only Iran’s neighbors can close the sky.

The terms have not moved. The pressure has.

Araghchi renewed Iran’s two-day plan: reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume nuclear talks if Washington meets Iran’s terms, including lifting the blockade of Iranian ports. Our reporting adds a sequence: roughly $8 billion in frozen Iranian funds in Qatari banks released, the blockade lifted, Hormuz reopened, then talks on the Islamabad memorandum, with the nuclear file last. That is a possible deal, not an agreed one.

Washington, meanwhile, is tightening. On November 7, Central Command set up Task Force Iron Gate to disrupt weapons transfers across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea (Al Jazeera), and asked Baghdad to close all but two crossings with Iran.

Update, since Monday: the President met Qatar’s prime minister on November 9 and kept what he called the “status quo,” blockade included, calling new strikes “quite unlikely” (The National). No first step appeared in any account of the meeting. And Iraq has refused Washington’s request on the crossings, though it has shut some temporarily. Turkey has largely declined to change its border policies, and Pakistan has closed crossings only intermittently, The New York Times reported (Gulf News).

Washington is working to close Iran’s land routes. Tehran is working to close the air routes over its neighbors. So far, the neighbors are refusing both.

From the paid briefing, free today: indicator No. 3 of 7 Jordan and Iraq. This would trip on confirmation that either received Tehran’s November 8 message, or on a public statement by either on its airspace. At our cutoff neither was established, and nothing has surfaced since. It buys days of warning. It matters because these two states, not the Gulf, sit under Israel’s most direct routes to Iran. If the warning stopped at the Gulf, it constrains Washington far more than it constrains Israel. That is one of seven. The other six, ranked, and the three we would watch first are in the paid briefing below.

Corrections, free as always

Our November 7 note misdescribed the basis the Kremlin cited; the readout cites the 2025 treaty. The four S-400 batteries mentioned on our broadcast are not supported: the record supports one battery, with an undefined count of four attached. Rezaei is secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and a former commander of the Revolutionary Guards, not the head of Iran’s military, as was said on air. The “expanded blockade” described on the broadcast is not a change to the port blockade; it is Task Force Iron Gate, set up for land borders and the Caspian. And the Islamabad memorandum was signed on June 17 and 18 by Presidents Trump and Pezeshkian, with Pakistan’s prime minister signing as mediator, not in February as we said on air (Express Tribune).

So which route does the next strike take?

The Theodore Roosevelt reaches Central Command’s area around mid-November. Shenzhen follows on November 18 and 19. We run our scenarios to November 23 so they can be graded.

We see three ways it goes:

A managed stalemate. A sequenced first step. Escalation along the open route.

Our odds on all three: for paid subscribers. One is as likely as the other two combined.

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Inside the paid briefing (what you unlock below)

The route the warning leaves open, and why it points to Israel rather than Washington.

Why Moscow’s own delivery record argues for patience on the S-400, and what the number four could mean.

What the consensus is missing about Iron Gate and the blockade-first deal.

All seven indicators, ranked, with what trips each one, its status since Monday, and the three to watch first.

Our odds on three scenarios through November 23, and the three developments that would prove us wrong.

How to price war risk by airspace, plus freight, Gulf energy and Iraq exposure, and the full ledger.

Built for anyone who prices risk, reports on the region, or would rather know a week before the headlines.

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1. The bottom line

For the next month, the S-400 is not the variable. Airspace is. Tehran’s warning constrains a US campaign flown from Gulf bases far more than an Israeli strike flown across the Levant and Iraq, so if war resumes, the Israeli route is the less constrained path. Since Monday the record has moved toward our most likely case, a managed stalemate. Strike risk is deferred, not removed.

Your calendar Today, November 13: the Friday window our earlier reporting named closes.

Around November 16: the Roosevelt reaches Central Command’s area at the earliest.

November 18–19: APEC in Shenzhen.

November 23: we grade the scenarios below.

December 6: Gadi Eisenkot’s mandate to form an Israeli government runs out.

2. The route the warning leaves open

As reported, the message went to Gulf Arab governments. Israel’s most direct routes to Iran do not depend on them. They cross Jordan, Syria and Iraq, or Saudi Arabia, which closed its airspace to strikes on Iran in January. Whether Jordan or Iraq received the same message is something we could not establish, and it remains the single most important gap in the picture.

That gap decides what the warning actually constrains. If the message stopped at the Gulf, it bears hardest on a US campaign, which depends on Gulf basing, Gulf tanker support and Gulf overflight. It bears far less on an Israeli strike flown across the Levant and Iraq. A warning that narrows Washington’s options more than Israel’s leaves the Israeli track as the less constrained path back to war.

Iraq sits at the pinch point. Within the same 24 hours, Washington asked Baghdad to close all but two crossings with Iran, and Tehran set out terms for any neighbor whose airspace carries a strike. Each request asked Baghdad to take a side on logistics. Its answer on the crossings came first: it refused, while shutting some crossings temporarily. That is a government trying to hold both relationships at once. It tells us Baghdad will not simply do what Washington asks. It does not yet tell us what it would do about its airspace.

Bahrain is the other open seam. It was missing from the November 6 call list, and it hosts the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. We do not know why it was left off, whether it received the November 8 message, or whether the omission means anything, and we are not going to guess.

3. Why a promise is not a delivery

Moscow’s record on air defense for Iran is slow and selective. Iran contracted for the S-300 in 2007; Moscow froze the deal in 2010 and delivered in 2016. In 2019, Bloomberg reported that Putin turned down an Iranian request to buy the S-400. Moscow weighs every transfer against its ties with Riyadh and the other Gulf producers, with Israel, and with whatever channel it keeps open to Washington. One battery fits that pattern: enough to show support, too small to change a strike plan quickly.

What “four” counts changes the scale. Each S-400 launcher carries four missiles. If four counts launchers, that is 16 missiles on the rails before reloads. If it counts fire units, the delivery is several times larger. Readiness lags arrival either way. Turkey took its first S-400 deliveries in July 2019 and reported its first live-fire test in October 2020. A cargo flight landing in Iran would establish movement, not a working system.

4. What the consensus is missing

The sequence in our reporting puts the blockade first. That is the instrument Washington controls most directly and has invested in most publicly; Central Command’s commander called it ironclad when he announced Iron Gate. So the United States extended the blockade’s logic to land in the same week the deal on offer asks it to lift the blockade at sea.

Either Iron Gate is leverage built to be traded, or it signals that Washington does not intend to lift. We said the readouts of Monday’s meeting would show which. They did not mention land routes or the Caspian, and the President described the blockade as part of a status quo he means to keep. On that test, the blockade-first sequence has not been accepted.

The Gulf governments have their own reasons to want the blockade-first sequence. Their exports move through the same strait, their energy sites sit within range of any retaliation, and Qatar holds the funds and the mediator’s chair. A sequence that reopens Hormuz before the nuclear file is the one that serves their interests soonest. That is a separate reason, beyond Tehran’s warning, to expect public silence rather than open cooperation with a strike.

5. Seven indicators, ranked

1. Gulf overflight replies. This trips on a public statement by any GCC government on strike overflight, or a reported shift in US tanker or strike basing. No new replies have come, and Riyadh’s January position stands. Warning: days.

2. An agreed first step. The same blockade or Hormuz measure named in both the White House and Qatari accounts. Since Monday: not tripped. No first step was named, and the President kept the blockade. Warning: immediate.

3. Jordan and Iraq. Confirmation that either received the November 8 message, or a public statement on airspace. Not established. Warning: days.

4. Iraq’s crossings. Baghdad closes all but two crossings, or publicly declines. Since Monday: tripped on the decline side, with some crossings shut temporarily. Warning: days.

5. S-400 transfer. A transfer record or independently verified imagery identifying the equipment. Not observed. Warning: weeks to months before it could be ready.

6. Moscow’s public line. A Kremlin statement on the battery, the count or the date. Still silent; Rezaei’s account of Putin’s words is not a Kremlin statement. Warning: days.

7. Hormuz incidents. A further vessel hit with an attributed origin, or a change in the JMIC threat level. One hit on November 7, origin unidentified, crew safe. Since then: Iran’s strike on Oman’s Didamar Island, and Revolutionary Guards claims of mined tankers that no one has independently confirmed. Warning: hours.

The three we would watch first are one, two and three. Gulf replies, because they set the geography of any US strike. The first step, because a blockade measure named in both readouts would make Iran’s two-day plan testable and give the President his own stated reason not to strike. Jordan and Iraq, because they decide whether the warning constrains Israel at all.

The S-400 sits fifth for a reason. Even if it were confirmed tomorrow, it would change nothing about strike feasibility for weeks; it matters for the spring, not for November. Moscow’s public line sits sixth because silence is its default. Hormuz incidents are last in importance but first in speed: they move in hours, and they are the indicator most likely to be misread as policy.

6. Three scenarios through November 23

A managed stalemate is most likely, about one in two. Talks produce process language and no first step named in both accounts. Iron Gate and the Iraq request proceed, the Gulf governments stay publicly silent, and no S-400 evidence appears. You would see Rubio’s skepticism borne out, further incident reports in the strait, and Tehran repeating the two-day plan. Strike risk stays deferred, not removed. Since Monday, the record has moved this way: no first step, the blockade kept, Iraq hedging.

A sequenced first step: about one in three. Both accounts name a blockade or Hormuz measure. Iran’s plan then becomes testable, and a Hormuz measure should follow quickly; a delay of more than a few days would be the first sign the sequence is failing. Watch for language softer than “ironclad,” any reference to frozen funds, and maritime advisories easing. The nuclear file would move to later talks, which becomes the political cost in Washington.

Escalation along the open route: about one in six. A strike resumes, most plausibly by Israeli aircraft across the Levant and Iraq rather than as a US campaign from Gulf bases. You would see silence from Amman and Baghdad on airspace, Iranian statements naming a specific state, and Gulf energy sites treated as exposed. Iran’s warning promises severe retaliation against any state whose airspace carries a strike, so the first casualty would be the neutrality of whichever neighbor lies under the flight path. Rezaei has since widened the threat to US bases in Europe.

We published these weights before the readouts were in so they can be graded against what follows. That grading runs in the ledger, whether it flatters us or not.

7. What would prove us wrong

Three developments would break this assessment. First, a Gulf government lets a strike through its airspace, publicly or demonstrably, and Iran does not retaliate against it. The warning would then be words, and the lever we describe would not exist.

Second, Russian personnel are verified operating air defense inside Iran, or the Kremlin says the 2025 treaty obliges it to help. Moscow’s exposure would then be far larger than the record supports. Claims of Russian personnel in Iran have been aired, including on our program; we have found nothing to support them.

Third, a verified S-400 handover with a working system within weeks, well ahead of Moscow’s own history. If any of the three is established, we are wrong, and we will say so here.

8. If you are pricing this

War risk: price by airspace position, not by region. The exposure the warning creates attaches to whichever state’s airspace carries a strike. Saudi Arabia’s position is public; most other Gulf governments’ positions are not, and energy infrastructure in those states carries the open tail. The November 8 attack on an Aramco office in Riyadh shows that a state that has closed its airspace is still not insulated from the Houthi track. Didamar shows a neighbor’s coastal facilities are now in scope too.

Freight. The November 7 hit on an outbound tanker remains the operative fact, and its origin is unidentified. Treat it as an unattributed projectile risk to outbound traffic, not as evidence of a policy change by any party. Tie clauses to the Joint Maritime Information Center’s bulletins and observed transits, not to claims from Washington or Tehran about who controls the strait.

Energy. Do not price a Hormuz reopening on the strength of any meeting. Price it when a first step appears in both accounts, then test Iran’s plan against its own timetable. The $8 billion figure should stay out of any model until a government confirms it.

Iraq-facing exposure. Baghdad’s refusal keeps cross-border trade spread across more crossings for now, but its temporary closures add delay and cost at the ones that shut. That is a near-term logistics effect, and it happens whether or not anyone strikes.

Strike feasibility. For the next month, the S-400 is not the variable. Even on our own reporting, one battery would not be operational inside that window.

The date to hold is the day a first step appears in both accounts, and the two days after it. The plan Araghchi renewed is a two-day plan, and that window is when the market learns whether the sequence is real.

9. Today’s ledger

Corrected, three. Our November 7 note’s account of the Kremlin readout, which cites the 2025 treaty. The four S-400 batteries aired on our broadcast; the record supports one battery with an undefined count of four. The date of the Islamabad memorandum: June 17–18, not February.

Resolved, three. The Putin–Rezaei meeting on November 5, on the Kremlin’s own confirmation. Monday’s meeting, which produced no first step named in both accounts. Baghdad’s answer on the crossings: refused, with some temporary closures.

Regraded, two. The S-400 moves from requested, as The Telegraph reported, to agreed on our reporting. Moscow’s assent is not independently confirmed, and the Telegraph’s account of Russian reluctance disputes it. The described expansion of the blockade is not established as a change to the port blockade; the record shows Task Force Iron Gate, set up on November 7 for land borders and the Caspian.

Still open, nine. What “four” counts. The delivery date. A transfer record or verified imagery. Each Gulf government’s reply on overflight. Whether Jordan or Iraq received the message. Why Bahrain was missing from the November 6 call list. The origin of the November 7 projectile. The $8 billion figure. The claim of Russian personnel in Iran.

Every open item stays on this list, in public, until the record closes it.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Russia’s promise is one battery, on our reporting, with no date and no defense clause behind it.

Airspace is the real lever. Tehran’s warning narrows a US campaign far more than an Israeli strike.

Watch Jordan and Iraq. They sit under Israel’s direct routes, and Iraq is already refusing Washington on the crossings.

Our odds through November 23: managed stalemate about one in two, sequenced first step one in three, escalation along the open route one in six.

Price war risk by airspace position, not by region. Next from us: we grade this window on November 23.

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