Transition Protocol

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Raymer Shandel's avatar
Raymer Shandel
2h

Appreciate the reporting — the underlying news is solid and worth following.

The delivery is the issue. The posts are dense, highly repetitive, and bury the actual developments under complex framing. By the time the key points appear, a lot of readers have already dropped off.

A more effective format would be closer to a dashboard: a short, scannable overview with meaningful thumbnails or few-line summaries of the key items, clear signals of what’s new vs. background, and easy links or expandable sections for anyone who wants to dig deeper. That way people can quickly see what’s relevant and only invest time where they have interest.

Right now the valuable information is there, but the packaging makes it harder to extract than it needs to be. Please stop defending yourself. We're not children, we know you're dealing with a dynamic situation.

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Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
4h

It is a little unclear to me why you are attaching significance to Iraq's position on the use of its airspace. Israel is already using Iraq's airspace whenever it suits their purpose. It is not as if Iraq has a modern Air Force to shoot down marauding aircraft. Perhaps the Iraqi militias could make life challenging for the Israelis IF Iran has been providing them with a few toys such as loitering drones.

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