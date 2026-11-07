8-minute read · Free: what happened in the Kremlin, what Russia signed and what it did not, and Tehran’s price · Paid: our odds through Shenzhen, seven tripwires, and how to price it

On Thursday, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, sat with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin for more than three hours. Russia’s military intelligence chief was at the table. Within a day, a reading had spread, our own broadcast included: an attack on Iran is now an attack on Russia. That is a fair reading of the signal. It is not what Russia has signed. With officials pointing to Monday’s new moon, November 9, as a preferred strike window, the gap matters. If you hold Gulf exposure, price Brent or run Caspian freight, the question is simple: does Moscow’s embrace make a strike less likely, or only more expensive? Pepe Escobar gave us his answer from Shanghai. Ours is below.

The 60-second version

The meeting: The Kremlin confirmed Putin received Rezaei on Thursday. Yuri Ushakov, his senior foreign-policy aide, and Igor Kostyukov, head of the GRU, sat with him.

The payoff: Rezaei named the economic terms himself: Russian gas pipelines and the Rasht–Astara railway, which Iran’s roads minister will sign soon, IRNA reports.

The treaty: The Russia–Iran treaty of January 17, 2025, has no mutual-defense clause. Each side commits only not to help an aggressor against the other.

The price: Rezaei said in Moscow there will be no Hormuz and no talks until seven conditions are met.

The date: Officials quoted in public reporting cite Monday’s new moon, November 9, as a preferred strike window.

[[BUTTON: Subscribe with caption: “Independent, reader-funded analysis of the Iran war. Free subscribers get the free half of every briefing.”]]

Three hours in the Kremlin, and no defense clause

The meeting was work, not ceremony

The Kremlin confirmed the meeting. Its readout places it under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty. Seated with Putin were Yuri Ushakov and Igor Kostyukov, head of Russia’s military intelligence service.

You do not seat your military intelligence chief for a courtesy call.

Our reporting, not independently established, adds two things:

A live line to Mojtaba Khamenei throughout, so terms could be settled at the table rather than carried home.

A second session before Rezaei leaves Moscow.

We grade it with high confidence that the meeting was substantive. That is not how envoys deliver letters. It is how principals close deals.

Escobar framed the meeting as a direct message to Washington. “So, an attack on Iran will be an attack on Russia,” he said. “This is the key message of this meeting.” We test that reading against the treaty below.

The payoff Moscow can show is gas and rail

Rezaei named the economic terms himself:

Gas: pipelines from Russia, to ease Iran’s shortages and let Russia sell to its neighbors.

Rail: an executive agreement for the Rasht–Astara railway, with Russian participation. The council has approved it, and Iran’s roads minister will sign it soon (IRNA).

Rasht–Astara is the missing link on the western branch of the International North–South Transport Corridor. That route runs from St. Petersburg to the Persian Gulf and on to Mumbai, avoiding Suez and the Red Sea, and the link has stalled for years on financing. Escobar, who has traveled the corridor, said the financing and bureaucratic problems “apparently” were solved on Thursday.

We grade it moderate that energy and economic terms were agreed. The contract is not yet signed.

A rail contract is a commitment Moscow can make without a defense clause. That is the point of it.

The military strand is the prize, and the least proven

On our reporting, the agreement also covered missile cooperation: hypersonic systems and intercontinental ballistic missiles. The two halves of that claim deserve different grades.

Hypersonics fit the public record. The Financial Times has reported Russian help since 2023 with a ramjet engine Iran designates C430L. We grade it moderate.

Nothing public supports an ICBM track. It rests on a single strand of our reporting, and we grade it low. If it holds, it is a real break. Until then, it is the claim to check, not the headline.

Iran, under attack since February, wants deterrence. Russia wants its corridor, and its standing as the one capital both sides will call. Interests, not loyalty, explain the package.

A signal, not a tripwire

The treaty Putin and President Masoud Pezeshkian signed on January 17, 2025, has no mutual-defense clause. On defense, each side commits only not to help an aggressor against the other. “An attack on Iran is an attack on Russia” describes what Moscow wants Washington to fear. It is not an obligation Moscow carries.

The signal is aimed at a date:

The window: officials quoted in public reporting cite Monday’s new moon, November 9, as a preferred strike window.

Tehran’s warning: Iran is promising “surprise” weapons in public.

Our reporting: the meeting’s message for Washington and Jerusalem is that an attack would meet a very big surprise.

We judge with moderate confidence that the timing is deliberate.

Escobar’s warning cuts the other way. A badly bruised President, he said, is more dangerous, because “his first instinct will be to lash out,” with about two months left before the new Congress sits on January 3.

Russia has raised the price of an attack. It has not promised to pay it.

Tehran’s price, set in Moscow

Rezaei set the floor in public, in Moscow: no Hormuz and no talks until seven conditions are met.

A ceasefire. Release of assets. Oil-sanctions relief. An end to the blockade. Reparations. US troop withdrawal. An end to threats.

Qatar’s draft, as Axios reported it, runs over two days:

the blockade lifted and some funds released; the IAEA invited back; then Hormuz reopened.

It contains no reparations and no troop withdrawal. A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran sent a nuclear proposal through Qatar, and Washington says it is reviewing it. No US reply to Doha has been reported.

Corrections, free as always

From our broadcast:

Rezaei’s title. He is not the number two of the Iranian government. He is the council’s secretary and the Leader’s representative on it.

The aircraft. We cannot establish that a Russian state aircraft collected him. Another account in our reporting names a different aircraft, and nothing public settles it. We grade the transport unresolved.

“No limits.” We quoted Putin as saying Russia’s support for Iran has no limits. No Kremlin text says that. The pledge of “all possible assistance” is Rezaei’s account of what Putin told him, not a Kremlin quote.

To figures in circulation:

Brent. It settled at $94.62 on Wednesday, not about $100.50, which was an intraday price.

The noncompliance list. Iran’s list of noncompliant ships stands at 240, not “more than 123.”

The November 2 call. The Putin–Rezaei call was read out by several Iranian state outlets, not by Fars alone.

So what happens through Monday, and Shenzhen?

We weight three scenarios running through the new moon and the Shenzhen summit on November 18–19:

The window passes without a strike. The three-carrier condition is unmet and Moscow has just raised the price. A limited strike inside the window. A short campaign that needs no third carrier, and a President who has advertised a decision. A pause brokered through Moscow, held into Shenzhen. A reported US reply to Doha, and the three-leader meeting confirmed.

Our odds on all three: for paid subscribers. One of these is more likely than the other two combined.

We publish these odds before Monday, and we will grade them in public afterward, whichever way it goes.

Inside the paid briefing (what you unlock below)

Our odds on all three scenarios, with what you would see first in each, and how Russia behaves if a strike comes.

Seven tripwires, in plain English. Led by the one signal Moscow cannot fake: what happens to the roughly 165 Russian nuclear staff at Bushehr.

Washington asked for this channel. How the White House invited Moscow in, and how Tehran used the same door.

What Moscow’s package does to Doha, and why Tehran can now afford to hold out longer.

How to price it. War risk, Gulf freight, Brent and corridor exposure, and the dates that matter.

The two developments that would prove us wrong, in either direction, plus today’s ledger.

Monday’s new moon is two days away. For $5 a month or $60 a year, read our odds now rather than the headlines on Tuesday, and watch us grade them in public.