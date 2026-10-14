Saudi Arabia cannot stop Ansar Allah’s missiles, and the only partner offering to go on the attack for it is Israel. The price is the Abraham Accords, and both voices on today’s program judge that paying it would cost the House of Saud more than the war does.

The common reading is that Riyadh’s allies have failed it. They have not. They were never asked to attack.

The missiles are getting through

Saudi aviation authorities say a strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 8 killed three people, among them a Saudia pilot, and damaged an aircraft. Officials reported the airport hit again on October 10. Abha, Jazan and Najran were struck the same week. Ansar Allah calls it airport for airport, a reply to Saudi strikes on Sanaa and Hodeidah.

That much is established. One detail is not. Pravin Sawhney, the India-based defense analyst on today’s program, said Terminals 3 and 4 were both hit. The Saudi statements we reviewed name the airport, not the terminals. We could not establish it.

On the ground, Ansar Allah took most of the Red Sea coast, including Mocha and the Bab el-Mandeb shoreline, in September. The fight is now in the mountains west of Taiz, which Al Jazeera described on October 4 as a stalemate. Sawhney says Ansar Allah is outside Taiz and that its fall would open the road to Aden, then the coast. The first part matches public reporting. The sequence does not: the coast went first.

Riyadh can reopen its airport. It cannot yet stop the next missile.

The only offer to fight comes with a signature

Reporting available to Transition Protocol, which we have not been able to corroborate independently, places a team of Israeli military intelligence officers, led by a senior officer, in consultations in Riyadh alongside personnel from US Central Command. The nearest public corroboration is narrower. The Israeli outlet Walla reported in September that Saudi security officials had held talks with Israeli intelligence, with CENTCOM mediating.

Sawhney said the presence did not surprise him, and named what he believes Israel wants: sign the Abraham Accords, and Israel will fight for you. That is his assessment, not a documented offer, but it fits the public record. President Trump has tied US–Saudi civil nuclear cooperation to Riyadh joining the Accords. Riyadh says normalization requires a clear and irreversible path to a Palestinian state.

Asked whether the House of Saud could survive signing, Sawhney answered: “No, they won’t.” The host, Zulfiqar Ali, went further. Signing, he said, would end it.

Washington and Jerusalem are offering Riyadh different kinds of help. They have attached the same condition.

The alliance was never built to attack

The public verdict on the Makkah Defense Alliance, the collective-defense pact joining Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey, is that it has failed. The Week, an Indian newsmagazine, said so in a September 15 headline. A US official told i24NEWS that Turkey and Pakistan were faltering.

We disagree with that record. The pact did not fail at offense, because offense was never in it. Pakistan’s foreign ministry says its forces are in Riyadh for defensive purposes only. Sawhney was blunt: “Offense is not part of that at all because it is collective security and collective deterrence.”

There is now a second ceiling. Ali’s assessment is that no Pakistani government could survive fighting alongside Israelis, whatever its military backing. If Israeli officers are in the room, the question of Pakistani troops crossing into Yemen is closed.

An alliance cannot fail at a mission it never accepted.

Riyadh’s threats are larger than its leverage

Sawhney says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is threatening to sell $800 billion in US Treasury bonds and to stop pricing oil in dollars. We could not locate an on-record statement of either, and the number does not fit the public record. The US Treasury’s own foreign-holdings data has put Saudi holdings at a fraction of that figure. The number echoes a 2016 Saudi warning about $750 billion in US assets of all kinds, not bonds alone.

A way out exists. Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has publicly offered to help resolve the conflict, and Sawhney says Qatar has offered too. By his account, the crown prince is refusing, because a settlement with Ansar Allah would diminish him at home. “This is simply a man who is panicking,” Sawhney said.

Threats are what a government reaches for when every real option carries a price it will not pay.

That leaves the question that governs the next three weeks: which of three doors Riyadh walks through, Israel’s price, mediation through Tehran or Doha, or holding on alone, and how to tell before it does. Below: the deep read on why Washington’s clock runs past November 3 while Riyadh’s does not, including what the Trump–Putin diesel deal changed; eight indicators, ranked, each with its status, the observable that would trip it and the warning it buys, and the three we would watch first; three scenarios with their relative weight; the condition under which this assessment is wrong; what the picture means if you price Red Sea freight, Saudi aviation risk, energy or dollar exposure; and the ledger, including the 11 claims from today’s program we could not close.